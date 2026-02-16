Skip to main content
Miami
Join Now

Ranking Miami’s 2026 Offense: From Biggest Question Marks to the Hurricanes’ Strongest Unit

On3 imageby: Matt Shodell38 minutes agocanesport
NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Miami vs Indiana
Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) carries the ball for a touchdown against the Indiana Hoosiers in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Which positions do we see as the strongest on the offensive side of the ball for Miami, and which are taking up the rear? We have your breakdown.

Join for $1
then billed annually
CaneSport
+
+
One subscription: The best Miami Hurricanes coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.