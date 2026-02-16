Ranking Miami’s 2026 Offense: From Biggest Question Marks to the Hurricanes’ Strongest Unit

Ranking Miami’s 2026 Offense: From Biggest Question Marks to the Hurricanes’ Strongest Unitby: Matt Shodell38 minutes agocanesportRead In AppJan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) carries the ball for a touchdown against the Indiana Hoosiers in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn ImagesWhich positions do we see as the strongest on the offensive side of the ball for Miami, and which are taking up the rear? We have your breakdown.