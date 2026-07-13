Rivals Rankings Update: Donte Wright now Top 5 recruit nationally, two Miami commits skyrocket

Rivals released its updated rankings for the 2027 recruiting class on Monday morning, which saw a ton of movement for top Miami commits.

Five-star Long Beach (Calif.) Poly cornerback Donte Wright remained Miami’s highest ranked verbal pledge. After a strong performance at The Opening event this summer, Wright moved up 10 spots and is now the No. 4 overall recruit nationally.

Wright flipped his commitment from Georgia to Miami in May and recently shut down his recruitment.

Rivals has only assigned 23 five-star grades — there are always 32 every cycle — so while Miami (Fla.) Carol City wide receiver Nick Lennear and Irmo (S.C.) High EDGE Jaiden Bryant are in the Top 32, they remained four-star prospects for now.

Lennear dropped two spots to No. 28 nationally, while Bryant dropped two spots to No. 30 nationally.

Dothan (Ala.) High cornerback Ai’King Hall (No. 39), Lombard (Ill.) Montini Catholic quarterback Israel Abrams (No. 44) and Garner (N.C.) High linebacker AJ Randle (No. 57) will also have five-star arguments this fall. All kept the same ranking.

This update saw two huge risers for Miami in Temecula (Calif.) Chaparral wide receiver Eli Woodard and Lantana (Fla.) Santaluces EDGE Jayvon Dawson.

Woodard moved up 93 spots to the No. 68 overall recruit nationally after impressing at The Opening event this summer. Woodard is a speedy slot receiver who initially gave USC a commitment before ultimately ending up with the Hurricanes late last month.

Dawson made a massive leap from three-star prospect to the No. 102 overall recruit nationally. The in-state prospect flew under-the-radar for most of the offseason. However, Miami saw him during the spring evaluation period, offered and closed with his commitment soon after.

At 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, Dawson is one of the most intriguing prospects nationally. Along with his interesting frame, Dawson runs a 4.66 40, has a 38.5-inch vertical and a 10’7 broad jump. He’s also just 16 years old, making him one of the younger prospects in the cycle.

Miami (Fla.) North Miami Beach safety Andre Hyppolite (No. 105), Houston (Texas) Langham Creek defensive lineman Ezekiel Ayangbile (No. 149) and Phenix City (Ala.) Central offensive lineman Jatori Williams (No. 178) all stayed same in this update.

A few Miami commits did drop in the rankings.

Haymarket (Va.) Battlfield linebacker Noah Glover took the biggest hit, dropping 48 spots to No. 256 overall. Glover didn’t partake in any big offseason events but emerged as a priority for Miami on a board that featured a lot of names going into official visits.

Poplarville (Miss.) High running back Ty Keys fell 15 spots to No. 185 overall, while Fort Pierce (Fla.) John Carroll offensive lineman Sean Tatum dropped nine spots to No. 229 overall.

Miami entered the day with the No. 4 ranked recruiting class nationally, per the Rivals Industry Ranking.