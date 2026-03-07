Rivals RPM Trends: Miami leads for five-star, elite QB, more top targets after 305 Day

Miami hosted several top prospects for 305 Day this week.

Here are five key targets the Hurricanes have the lead for after the first major event of the offseason, per the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine.

QB Neimann Lawrence, Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage

Miami hosted a trio of quarterback targets for 305 Day this week, including Lawrence. Ranked as the No. 4 quarterback and No. 29 overall prospect nationally, Lawrence is currently in the 2028 recruiting class but could reclassify to the 2027 class. That decision looms large as Miami searches for its signal-caller this cycle. Either way, the Hurricanes have the lead on the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine with a 39.1 percent chance of landing him. Lawrence is looking to make a decision this summer. Others like Notre Dame, Ohio State and Texas are also involved.

OT Mark Matthews, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas

Ranked as the No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 3 overall recruit nationally, Matthews was a surprise visitor for 305 Day and is arguably the most important target on Miami’s board this cycle. Miami landed the nation’s No. 1 offensive tackle last cycle in Jackson Cantwell and is in a strong position to do it again with Matthews. The Hurricanes have a commanding lead for the five-star prospect on the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine with a 93.7 percent chance of landing him. There is a lot to like about what Miami can offer here — development, an opportunity to stay close to home, NIL and more. Matthews plans to make a decision after summer official visits. We’ll see if that timeline changes.

DL Josh Johnson, Key West (Fla.) High

Iowa had the early lead on the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine for Johnson — he is a legacy recruit there. However, Rivals National Analyst Steve Wiltfong flipped his prediction from Iowa to Miami after 305 Day. I have joined him with a prediction in favor of Miami. The Hurricanes now have the heavy lead on the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine with a 94.5 percent chance of landing him. A three-star prospect, Johnson also visited Miami right before the dead period this winter and will be back for multiple spring practices as well.

DB Andre Hyppolite, Miami (Fla.) North Miami Beach

Miami extended an offer to Hyppolite during the winter contact period and has quickly ascended as the team to beat in this recruitment. Wiltfong logged a prediction in favor of Miami following Hyppolite’s time at 305 Day. The Hurricanes now have the commanding lead on the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine with a 96.8 percent chance of landing him. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Miami close sooner rather than later here. A three-star prospect, Hyppolite isn’t ranked very high but does have offers from Auburn, Georgia and others.

ATH A’Mir Sears, Miami (Fla.) Columbus

Sears was one of the highest rated recruits in attendance for 305 Day. Ranked as the No. 1 athlete and No. 4 overall prospect in the 2028 class, Sears is a dynamic two-way player who could legitimately play on either side of the ball at the next level. Like Lawrence, Sears is exploring a reclassification to the 2027 recruiting class. Miami has the heavy lead on the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine with a 97.3 percent chance to land him. Others like Auburn, Florida State and Ohio State are also involved, but this recruitment seems like Miami’s to lose.