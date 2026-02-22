Rivals RPM Trends: Miami leads for five-star, pair of other top in-state targets

The CaneSport team has seen several Miami targets on the road this month. Here are three key targets the Hurricanes have the lead for, per the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine.

OT Mark Matthews, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas

Ranked as the No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 2 overall recruit nationally, Matthews is arguably the most important target on Miami’s board this cycle. Miami landed the nation’s No. 1 offensive tackle last cycle in Jackson Cantwell and is in a strong position to do it again with Matthews. The Hurricanes have a commanding lead on the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine with a 93.6 percent chance of landing him. There is a lot to like about what Miami can offer here — development, an opportunity to stay close to home, NIL and more. However, Matthews is not looking to make a decision until after summer official visits, and schools like Georgia and Texas A&M are very involved.

IOL Sean Tatum, Port Saint Lucie (Fla.) John Carroll

Ranked as the No. 8 interior offensive lineman and No. 136 overall prospect nationally, Tatum is another priority in the trenches for the Hurricanes next cycle. Tatum is coming off a strong performance at the Rivals Miami Camp, where he earned OL MVP honors, and should continue to see his stock rise. Miami has the slight lead on the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine with a 32.4 percent chance of landing him. Florida is in second place with a 22.8 percent chance of landing him. Both schools have already locked in official visits with Tatum and will look to keep him closer to home. Auburn and Tennessee are two other strong contenders here and have also secured official visit dates. He plans to make a decision this summer.

EDGE Meshi Dobson, Plantation (Fla.) High

Ranked as the No. 25 EDGE and No. 235 overall recruit nationally in the 2028 recruiting class, Dobson has emerged as a top target for Miami next cycle. The Hurricanes have the overwhelming lead on the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine with a 99.2 percent chance of landing him thanks to several predictions from around the network. Dobson has visited Miami five times and plans to be back on campus this spring. Others like Auburn, Florida State and Oklahoma are all involved, but Miami is continuing to trend in the right direction here. The talented in-state pass rusher plans to make a decision this spring.