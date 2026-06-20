Rivals RPM Trends: Miami leads for No. 1 overall recruit nationally

Miami hosted several talented 2028 recruits for its elite camp this week.

Here are three targets the Hurricanes have the lead for after the final major event of the summer, per the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine.

WR Brysen Wright, Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin

Wright did not participate in Wednesday’s elite camp, but he did make a surprise unofficial visit. Wright spent time with the staff as they coached prospects through drills and also hung out with some of the players on the team. Wright hadn’t visited Miami since last year, so it was a good opportunity for the Hurricanes to get some face time with the No. 1 wide receiver and No. 1 overall recruit in the 2028 recruiting class. Miami now has the lead for the five-star with a 34 percent chance of landing him, per the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine. Along with Miami, Wright is also high on programs like Florida, Ohio State and Texas.

OL Mataio Fano, Orem (Utah) High

Ranked as the No. 15 offensive tackle and No. 144 overall recruit nationally, Fano was a standout at Wednesday’s camp. The 2028 Rivals300 prospect can play multiple spots along the line and enjoyed working closely with Miami offensive line coach Alex Mirabal. While Fano’s two older brothers did stay home and play for Utah, Mataio is very open to leaving home. Miami has the lead on the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine with a 31 percent chance of landing him. BYU, Michigan, Oklahoma, USC and Utah are others involved early in the process.

CB Dion Edwards, Gardena (Calif.) Junipero Serra

Edwards camped with Miami on Wednesday and earned an offer on the spot. Edwards is not yet ranked, but the 6-foot-3, 165-pounder is certainly intriguing. He moved the needle with his performance and spent time with both safeties coach Will Harris, who is originally from California, and cornerbacks coach Terry Jefferson after the event. Miami now has the Rivals Recruiting Prediction lead with a 65 percent chance on landing him. Along with Miami, Edwards holds offers from Cal, Colorado, Oregon State, Syracuse and others.