Rivals RPM Trends: Miami leads for several elite underclassmen recruits

Rivals released its updated rankings for the 2028 recruiting class on Monday.

Here are five key targets the Hurricanes have the lead for featured in the release, per the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine.

QB Neimann Lawrence, Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage

Ranked as the No. 6 quarterback and No. 64 overall prospect nationally, Lawrence has opted to stay in the 2028 recruiting class after considering reclassifying. Miami hosted him for 305 Day earlier this month and has him back on campus today for the first practice of the spring. The Hurricanes have the lead on the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine with a 39.0 percent chance of landing him. Lawrence is looking to make a decision this summer. Others like Notre Dame, Ohio State and Texas are also involved.

WR Tromon Isaac, Miami (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna

Ranked as the No. 16 wide receiver and No. 96 overall prospect nationally, Isaac has visited Miami on several occasions and is back on campus today for UM’s first spring practice. Isaac, who is considering reclassifying to the 2027 class, is from the same high school as 2027 Miami wide receiver commit Ah’Mari Stevens and would love to team up with him at the next level. Miami has the lead on the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine with a 52.0 percent chance of landing him.

EDGE Aden Johnson, Miami (Fla.) Carol City

Ranked as the No. 7 EDGE and No. 50 overall recruit nationally, Johnson is an intriguing two-way athlete who could also play wide receiver or tight end at the next level. Miami likes him more on the defensive side of the ball and has continued to impress the local prospect. Johnson, who may reclassify to 2027, recently said Miami and Florida State are the two schools leading in his recruitment. Miami has the lead on the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine with a 31.9 percent chance of landing him.

LB Gabriel Player, Melbourne (Fla.) Eau Gallie

Ranked as the No. 3 linebacker and No. 59 overall prospect nationally, Player was one of the biggest risers in the Rivals rankings release — he was previously unranked. Miami extended an offer to Player in late January and has him on campus today for the team’s first spring practice. The Hurricanes have the lead on the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine with a 26.5 percent chance of landing him. Florida, Ohio State, Texas and others are also involved.

CB A’Mir Sears, Miami (Fla.) Columbus

Ranked as the No. 1 cornerback and No. 4 overall prospect nationally, Sears is a dynamic two-way player who could legitimately play on either side of the ball at the next level. Sears is exploring a reclassification to the 2027 recruiting class but has yet to make a decision on that front. Miami has the heavy lead on the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine with a 97.8 percent chance to land him. Others like Auburn, Ohio State and Texas A&M are also involved, but this recruitment seems like Miami’s to lose.