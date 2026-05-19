Rivals RPM Trends: Miami leads for these five elite 2028 recruits...

Rivals released its updated rankings for the 2028 recruiting class on Monday.

Here are five key targets the Hurricanes have the lead for featured in the release, per the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine.

WR Tromon Isaac, Miami (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna

Ranked as the No. 15 wide receiver and No. 95 overall prospect nationally, Isaac has visited Miami on several occasions and was on campus twice this spring. Isaac has been considering reclassifying to the 2027 class, but right now, it appears he’ll stay in 2028. He is looking to make a decision this fall. Miami has the lead on the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine with a 62.8 percent chance of landing him. Auburn, Georgia, Notre Dame and others are also involved.

EDGE Aden Johnson, Miami (Fla.) Carol City

Ranked as the No. 8 EDGE and No. 59 overall recruit nationally, Johnson is an intriguing two-way athlete who could also play wide receiver or tight end at the next level. Miami likes him more on the defensive side of the ball and has continued to impress the local prospect. Johnson, who may reclassify to 2027, recently said Miami and Florida State are the two schools leading in his recruitment. Miami has the lead on the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine with a 31.9 percent chance of landing him.

LB Gabriel Player, Melbourne (Fla.) Eau Gallie

Ranked as the No. 3 linebacker and No. 67 overall prospect nationally, Player has quickly ascended up the rankings. Miami extended an offer to Player in late January and had him on campus twice this spring. The Hurricanes have the lead on the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine with a 25.4 percent chance of landing him. Florida, Ohio State, Texas and others are also involved.

CB A’Mir Sears, Miami (Fla.) Columbus

Ranked as the No. 1 cornerback and No. 5 overall prospect nationally, Sears is a dynamic two-way player who could legitimately play on either side of the ball at the next level. Sears is exploring a reclassification to the 2027 recruiting class but has yet to make a decision on that front. Miami has the heavy lead on the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine with a 97.8 percent chance to land him. Others like Auburn, Ohio State and Texas A&M are also involved, but this recruitment seems like Miami’s to lose.

ATH Peter Pierre, Miami (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna

An intriguing two-way prospect, Pierre is listed as the No. 27 EDGE and No. 265 overall prospect nationally. However, he has been in contact with Miami wide receivers coach Kevin Beard and has experience playing wide receiver. With that said, Pierre may best project as a tight end. He played on the same 7-on-7 team as Miami commits Jaylyn Jones and Sherrod Gourdine this offseason. Miami has the lead on the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine with a 54.2 percent chance of landing him.