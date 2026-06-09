Rivals RPM Trends: Miami leads for these five recruits after Legends Camp...

Miami hosted several elite 2028 recruits for its annual Legends Camp over the weekend.

Here are five targets the Hurricanes have the lead for that took part in the event, per the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine.

RB Xander Edwards, Jacksonville (Fla.) Bolles

Ranked as the No. 6 running back and No. 108 overall prospect nationally, Edwards visited Miami twice this spring and returned for the Legends Camp over the weekend. At 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, Edwards is a physical runner who fits the Miami mold. Edwards is a Notre Dame legacy, but the Irish have yet to offer. Meanwhile, Miami is building early momentum here. The Hurricanes have the lead on the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine with a 41 percent chance of landing him.

WR Dennis Tua’one, Provo (Utah) Timpview

Ranked as the No. 10 wide receiver and No. 76 overall recruit in the country, Tua’one was born in Fort Lauderdale and spent his childhood in South Florida. A return home to play college football is certainly in the cards. Tua’one visited Miami this spring and was back for the Legends Camp, where he impressed and spent time with the staff. Miami has the lead on the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine with a 36 percent chance of landing him.

WR Tromon Isaac, Miami (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna

Ranked as the No. 13 wide receiver and No. 87 overall prospect nationally, Isaac has visited Miami on several occasions this offseason and was back for the Legends Camp. Isaac has a growing relationship with wide receiver coach Kevin Beard and is also close to members of UM’s 2027 recruiting class like Jaylyn Jones and Sherrod Gourdine. Miami has the lead on the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine with a 70 percent chance of landing him.

DL Antonio Wilcher, Miami (Fla.) Southridge

Miami extended an early offer to Wilcher last years and has hosted him a few times early in his recruitment, including for the Legends Camp. The three-star prospect is an intriguing interior defensive lineman at 6-foot-2, 306 pounds. The Hurricanes have the lead on the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine with a 56 percent chance of landing him. Florida, Florida State, Oregon and others are also involved.

LB Gabriel Player, Melbourne (Fla.) Eau Gallie

Ranked as the No. 3 linebacker and No. 40 overall prospect nationally, Player was one of the biggest risers in the winter Rivals rankings release — he was previously unranked. Miami extended an offer to Player in late January and had him on campus twice this spring before hosting him for the Legends Camp. The Hurricanes have the lead on the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine with a 29 percent chance of landing him. Florida, Ohio State, Texas A&M and others are also involved.