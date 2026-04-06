Rivals RPM Trends: Miami leads for these five recruits after Spring Ball Splash...

Miami hosted several top prospects for its Spring Ball Splash event.

Here are five key targets the Hurricanes have the lead for following a busy weekend in Coral Gables, per the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine.

WR Tromon Isaac, Miami (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna (2028)

Ranked as the No. 9 wide receiver and No. 46 overall prospect nationally, Isaac has visited Miami on several occasions and was back on campus over the weekend, marking his third trip to Coral Gables of the spring. Isaac, who is considering reclassifying to the 2027 class, is from the same high school as 2027 Miami wide receiver commit Ah’Mari Stevens and would love to team up with him at the next level. Miami has the lead on the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine with a 63.8 percent chance of landing him.

DL Jamar Thompson, Boca Raton (Fla.) West Boca

A Rivals300 prospect, Thompson named Miami his leader this weekend, so it’s no surprise that’s reflected on the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine. The Hurricanes have a 50.8 percent chance of landing the local prospect. Ranked as the No. 20 defensive lineman and No. 189 overall prospect nationally, Thompson recently named a final four of Auburn, Miami, Michigan and Ohio State. While the Big Ten programs are working to lure him away from home, it’s clear Miami has the inside track in this recruitment.

DL Ezekiel Ayangbile, Houston (Texas) Langham Creek

Miami has been working hard in the Houston area this recruiting cycle and is starting to build some momentum with Ayangbile. The four-star prospect made his way to Coral Gables this weekend and is planning to be back for an official visit on May 29. Miami now has the lead on the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine with a 24.5 percent chance of landing him. Ranked as the No. 43 defensive lineman and No. 333 overall prospect nationally, Ayangbile is also considering Arizona State, Houston, Ohio State and others.

DL Xavier Perkins, Durham (N.C.) Jordan

A three-star prospect, Perkins spent the entire week at Miami, taking in multiple practices and having extended time with the coaching staff. Perkins named Miami and Virginia Tech as his Top 2 following the visit. The Hurricanes are in a very strong spot to win over Perkins if they go all in. Miami now has the commanding lead on the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine with a 63.2 percent chance of landing him. Ranked as the No. 64 defensive lineman and No. 575 overall prospect nationally, Perkins is set to be back at UM for his official visit on May 29.

LB Gabriel Player, Melbourne (Fla.) Eau Gallie (2028)

Ranked as the No. 3 linebacker and No. 59 overall prospect nationally, Player was one of the biggest risers in the recent 2028 Rivals rankings release — he was previously unranked. Miami extended an offer to Player in late January and has now hosted him for two visits this spring. The Hurricanes have the early lead on the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine with a 34.4 percent chance of landing him. Florida, Ohio State, Texas and others are also involved.