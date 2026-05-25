Rivals RPM Trends: Miami leads for these recruiting targets going into official visits...

Miami is set to host several recruit for official visits this summer.

Here are five targets the Hurricanes have the lead for going into a critical period, per the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine.

WR Eli Woodard, Temecula (Calif.) Chaparral

A Rivals300 prospect, Woodard just backed out of his verbal commitment to USC and is now set to make an official visit to Miami this weekend. The Hurricanes pushed hard this month and are now the heavy leaders on the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine with a 99 percent chance of landing him thanks to predictions from me and several national analysts. The speedy slot is also considering Cal, but Miami is the clear team to beat going into official visits. Miami will look to make a big move during his first time on campus.

TE Jordan Karhoff, Columbus (Ohio) St. Francis DeSales

Miami is looking for another tight end this cycle, and Karhoff remains a priority target. National Analyst Steve Wiltfong logged a prediction in favor of the Hurricanes a few weeks ago. Miami now has the lead on the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine with an 87 percent chance of landing Karfhoff, who will make his official visit on June 5. This has been a bit of a weird recruitment that has been mostly kept under wraps, so it will be interesting to see how things shake out this summer. Virginia Tech seems to be the biggest threat going into the summer.

DL Jamar Thompson, Boca Raton (Fla.) West Boca

A Rivals300 prospect, Thompson is set to make his official visit to Miami on June 5. The Hurricanes have the lead on the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine with a 37 percent chance of landing him. However, Miami’s defensive line board has a lot of names as the staff spent plenty of time on the road this spring. The Hurricanes made several in-person evaluations and want to make the right choice. Auburn, Ohio State and Texas are the other schools at the top of Thompson’s list.

DB Andre Hyppolite, Miami (Fla.) North Miami Beach

Miami extended an offer to Hyppolite during the winter contact period and quickly ascended as the team to beat in this recruitment. Wiltfong and I logged predictions in favor of Miami following Hyppolite’s time at 305 Day in March. He also visited for a couple of spring practices. The Hurricanes have the commanding lead on the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine with a 97 percent chance of landing him. The Rivals300 prospect will make his official visit to UM on June 12. Florida is making a big push and is the other team to watch here.

DB Jaden Carey, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas

Carey is a Miami legacy through his father, Marcus Carey, who played for the Hurricanes from 1989-91. The local Rivals300 prospect made several visits throughout the offseason and is set to be back in Coral Gables for his official visit this weekend. The Hurricanes have the lead on the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine with a 44 percent chance of landing him. A lot will depend on how the board on the back end shakes out. Ohio State is another major player and will host him for an official visit the following weekend.