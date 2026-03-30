Rivals RPM Trends: Miami leads for these three recruits after big visit weekend

Miami hosted several highly touted recruits for visits over the weekend. Here are three the Hurricanes lead for, per the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine.

OL Sean Tatum, Fort Pierce (Fla.) John Carroll

Ranked as the No. 9 interior offensive lineman and No. 146 overall prospect nationally, Tatum is a priority in the trenches for the Hurricanes this cycle. The Hurricanes treated him as such this weekend and really moved the needle. In fact, Tatum named Miami his outright leader after the visit. Miami now has the commanding lead on the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine with an 84.2 percent chance of landing him. Along with Miami, Tatum has official visits scheduled with Auburn, Florida and Tennessee. He plans to make a commitment in July but did say a decision could come sooner. I logged a prediction in favor of Miami.

DL Xavier Muhammad, Houston (Texas) South Houston

Ranked as the No. 10 defensive lineman and No. 96 overall prospect nationally, Muhammad made his second unofficial visit to Miami over the weekend and also has an official visit lined up for June 5. Muhammad sees himself as a fit at Miami and has been impressed with the defensive line development in Coral Gables. The Hurricanes now have the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine lead with a 28.8 percent chance of landing him. Schools closer to home like Houston and TCU are pushing hard, while schools like Arizona State and Stanford are also involved. However, Miami has built some good momentum here.

DB Andre Hyppolite, Miami (Fla.) North Miami Beach

Miami extended an offer to Hyppolite during the winter contact period and has quickly ascended as the team to beat in this recruitment. Both Rivals National Analyst Steve Wiltfong and I logged predictions in favor of Miami following Hyppolite’s time at 305 Day earlier this month. Hyppolite was back at Miami on Friday and had another strong visit. The Hurricanes now have the commanding lead on the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine with a 97.8 percent chance of landing him. A three-star prospect, Hyppolite isn’t ranked very high but does have offers from Auburn, Georgia, Notre Dame and others.