Rivals300 IOL, former Alabama pledge Jatori Williams commits to Miami

Miami has scored another huge win on the recruiting trail.

Rivals300 Phenix City (Ala.) Central interior offensive lineman Jatori Williams committed to Miami on Thursday afternoon. He picked the Hurricanes over Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky and others.

Williams originally committed to Alabama early in the cycle but backed out of his verbal pledge to the Crimson Tide in December.

Williams immediately became a top target for Miami. UM offensive line coach Alex Mirabal pushed hard for Williams and got him on campus for an unofficial visit in late March. Mirabal then made his way to Central to see Williams this month.

Williams was supposed to commit this week before publicly announcing he would be pushing back his decision to July 4. However, Miami was able to seal the deal on his original date.

Miami will host Williams for an official visit on June 5.

At 6-foot-3, 335 pounds, Williams is ranked as the No. 9 interior offensive lineman and No. 105 overall prospect nationally, per the Rivals Industry Ranking. He is also ranked as the No. 4 overall recruit in the state of Alabama.

Miami now has 14 commitments in the 2027 recruiting class — Williams, five-star Long Beach (Calif.) Poly cornerback Donte Wright, five-star Miami (Fla.) Carol City wide receiver Nick Lennear, Top 100 Dotahn (Ala.) High cornerback Ai’King Hall, Top 100 Lombard (Ill.) Montini Catholic quarterback Israel Abrams, , Rivals300 Houston (Texas) Langham Creek defensive lineman Ezekiel Ayangbile, Rivals300 Poplarville (Miss.) High running back Ty Keys, Rivals300 Fort Pierce (Fla.) John Carroll offensive lineman Sean Tatum, four-star Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons tight end Demarcus Deroche, four-star Davie (Fla.) McArthur defensive back Jaylyn Jones, three-star Gainesville (Ga.) High offensive lineman Tyler Ford, three-star Key West (Fla.) High defensive lineman Josh Johnson, three-star Lake Worth (Fla.) Santaluces EDGE Jayvon Dawson and three-star Davie (Fla.) McArthur defensive back Sherrod Gourdine .

Miami entered the day with the No. 6 recruiting class nationally.