Four-star WR Ah'Mari Stevens no longer part of Miami recruiting class

Miami is moving on from four-star wide receiver Ah’Mari Stevens.

The Miami (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna prospect is no longer part of the 2027 recruiting class after initially giving the Hurricanes a verbal pledge last year.

Stevens is currently on an official visit to LSU.

Stevens is the second prospect Miami has parted ways with today — three-star Palm Beach (Fla.) Central offensive lineman Zaquan Linton is also gone from the class.

At 5-foot-10, 165 pounds, Stevens is ranked as the No. 39 wide receiver and No. 275 overall prospect nationally, per the Rivals Industry Ranking. He is also ranked as the No. 27 overall recruit in the state of Florida this cycle.

Miami now has eight commitments in the 2027 recruiting class — Top 100 Lombard (Ill.) Montini Catholic quarterback Israel Abrams, Top 100 Miami (Fla.) Carol City wide receiver Nick Lennear, Rivals300 Fort Pierce (Fla.) John Carroll offensive lineman Sean Tatum, four-star Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons tight end Demarcus Deroche, four-star Davie (Fla.) McArthur defensive back Jaylyn Jones, three-star Key West (Fla.) High defensive lineman Josh Johnson, three-star Davie (Fla.) McArthur defensive back Sherrod Gourdine and three-star Gainesville (Ga.) High offensive lineman Tyler Ford.

Miami entered the day with the No. 8 recruiting class nationally.