Rueben Bain Talks Mentorship From Michael Irvin, NFL Dreams and Miami Legacy at the NFL Combine

Rueben Bain Talks Mentorship From Michael Irvin, NFL Dreams and Miami Legacy at the NFL Combineby: Matt Shodell2 hours agocanesportRead In AppJan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) sacks Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn ImagesThe Miami Hurricane hopefuls are at the NFL Combine, and DE Rueben Bain is a projected top 10 pick who shares his thoughts.