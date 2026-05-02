Saint Peter’s guard Brent Bland commits to Miami Hurricanes 

Former Saint Peter’s guard Brent Bland committed to Miami on Saturday morning, becoming the sixth player to transfer to the Hurricanes this offseason.

Bland, who will be entering his sixth year of college basketball in 2026–27, was one of the top perimeter shooters in the MAAC last season. He averaged 13.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 36.9% from deep on 7.4 attempts per game. He started in all 29 games he played in for the Peacocks, who finished second in their regular season conference standings.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound guard scored in double-digits 25 times last season, posting 20-plus points on five occasions. He scored 25 points and knocked down five threes in a November matchup against NCAA tournament-bound VCU, showing that he can still produce at a high level, even against marquee opponents.

Bland also scored 21 points against Big East squad Georgetown. This proves that he’s capable of adjusting to the increase in competition that comes with transferring to Miami, an ACC school.

Defensively, Bland was also impactful. He averaged a team-high 2.0 steals per game, which ranked third in the MAAC. Notably, he came away with five steals in a non-conference win over Fairleigh Dickinson. Bland posted a Defensive Bayesian Performance Rating (DBPR) of 0.85, which was the third-highest mark on the team, per EvanMiya. He also posted a formidable steal percentage of 3.4%, per Bart Torvik.

Bland is Miami’s seventh newcomer, joining five-star freshman forward Caleb Gaskins, as well as fellow transfers: Acaden Lewis (Villanova), Somto Cyril (Georgia), Nick Dorn (Indiana), DeSean Goode (Robert Morris) and Quin Berger (Bucknell).

CaneSport’s Take

Bland will likely serve as an off-the-bench, high-volume shooter that Miami desperately needs. Also, with the youth of the projected starting backcourt (sophomores Lewis and Allen), having an experienced backup like Bland in the guard rotation is vital. This is a great get for head coach Jai Lucas and the Hurricanes.