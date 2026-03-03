Several Post-Combine Mock Drafts Project 3 Miami Hurricanes In First Round

Several Post-Combine Mock Drafts Project 3 Miami Hurricanes In First Roundby: Matt Shodell16 minutes agocanesportRead In AppDec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive line Francis Mauigoa (61) blocks Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Caden Curry (92) in the first quarter during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn ImagesWe break down what happened at the Combine for Miami players with Pro Day ahead at UM, and where mock drafts stand.