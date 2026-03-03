Skip to main content
Miami
Join Now

Several Post-Combine Mock Drafts Project 3 Miami Hurricanes In First Round

On3 imageby: Matt Shodell16 minutes agocanesport
NCAA Football: Cotton Bowl-Miami at Ohio State
Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive line Francis Mauigoa (61) blocks Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Caden Curry (92) in the first quarter during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

We break down what happened at the Combine for Miami players with Pro Day ahead at UM, and where mock drafts stand.

Join for $1
then billed annually
CaneSport
+
+
One subscription: The best Miami Hurricanes coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.