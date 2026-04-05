Sights and Sounds: Miami Hurricanes Hold Massive Recruit Pool Party Event
The Miami Hurrianes are holding a massive recruiting pool party on campus today following the team’s spring practice. Here are your sights and sounds:
DJ Jacobs with Akheem Mesidor (photo by Gary Ferman):
DJ Jacobs (photo by Seth Clarin):
Mario Cristobal and Jason Taylor (photo by Seth Clarin):
Akheem Mesidor (photo by Seth Clarin):
Shannon Dawson and Nebraska commit Antayvious Ellis (Photo by Seth Clarin):
Jason Taylor and Dawson Jacobs (photo by Seth Clarin):
Jaxon Dollar (photos by Seth Clarin):
Jaden Upshaw (photos by Seth Clarin):
Josh Johnson (photo by Seth Clarin):
Conner Rutherford (photo by Seth Clarin):
Asher Ghioto (photo by Seth Clarin):
Josh Johnson and Asher Ghioto (photo by Seth Clarin):
Jaden Carey high dive (photo by Seth Clarin):
Gus Corsair (photo by Seth Clarin):
Charles Ibe (photo by Seth Clarin)
Cartae Ligon (photo by Seth Clarin)
Gabriel Player (photo by Seth Clarin)
Junior James (photo by Seth Clarin):