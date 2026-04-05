Sights and Sounds: Miami Hurricanes Hold Massive Recruit Pool Party Event

Had a great time at THE U this weekend!! Thank you to @coach_cristobal @CoachMirabal and the rest of the staff for the amazing hospitality. Excited to get back to Coral Gables soon!! #GoCanes @CoachDanHajjar @Coach_Rothwell @AlexMirabal_ @_coachhale @CoachCrough pic.twitter.com/mn7KfxYDbD