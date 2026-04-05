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Sights and Sounds: Miami Hurricanes Hold Massive Recruit Pool Party Event

Gary-Ferman-Head-Shot 2by: Gary Ferman22 hours agoCaneSport

The Miami Hurrianes are holding a massive recruiting pool party on campus today following the team’s spring practice. Here are your sights and sounds:

DJ Jacobs with Akheem Mesidor (photo by Gary Ferman):

DJ Jacobs (photo by Seth Clarin):

Mario Cristobal and Jason Taylor (photo by Seth Clarin):

Akheem Mesidor (photo by Seth Clarin):

Shannon Dawson and Nebraska commit Antayvious Ellis (Photo by Seth Clarin):

Jason Taylor and Dawson Jacobs (photo by Seth Clarin):

Jaxon Dollar (photos by Seth Clarin):

Jaden Upshaw (photos by Seth Clarin):

Josh Johnson (photo by Seth Clarin):

Conner Rutherford (photo by Seth Clarin):

Asher Ghioto (photo by Seth Clarin):

Josh Johnson and Asher Ghioto (photo by Seth Clarin):

Jaden Carey high dive (photo by Seth Clarin):

Gus Corsair (photo by Seth Clarin):

Charles Ibe (photo by Seth Clarin)

Cartae Ligon (photo by Seth Clarin)

Gabriel Player (photo by Seth Clarin)

Junior James (photo by Seth Clarin):