“Felt Like Home”: Miami Hurricanes Make Early Move for South Carolina WR Vandrevius Jacobs Off Weekend Visit

The Miami Hurricanes will be returning a solid, talented … but young … wide receiver corps next year with starters CJ Daniels and Keelan Marion out of eligibility. Of course, top freshman star Malachi Toney will be back off his 1,000-yard campaign, and the team also has potential explosive talent in JoJo Trader, Daylyn Upshaw and Joshua Moore.

Which is why it makes sense for the Canes to go after some more veteran talent at receiver.

And Miami pushed this weekend for South Carolina transfer Vandrevius Jacobs. CaneSport caught up with Jacobs after his UM visit wrapped up on Sunday morning.

“Miami, they’ve been on me since high school,” Jacobs said. “It’s back at the crib, I feel at home here. I already knew this would be the first place I’d visit.”

Jacobs said highlights of the visit were a campus tour, going around the city and meeting with the coaches.

“KB (WR coach Kevin Beard), I love the way he coaches, his passion,” Jacobs said. “He is not trying to put receivers in a cage, wants you to be you.

“It just felt like a perfect fit.”

His other visits now and where things stand?

“Georgia, Missouri and Kentucky – I might schedule those, we’ll see later on today, who knows,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs adds that he’d like to make a decision “as soon as possible so I can know where I’m going, get to learn the playbook, get ready to grind for the season.”

This past season as a redshirt sophomore Jacobs had 32 catches for 548 yards with four touchdowns … including a 74-yard TD catch against Clemson and 50-yarder vs. Texas A&M.

Yes, at 6-0 and 195 pounds he has breakaway speed and athleticism.

So what factors will he weigh now to make a decision?

“Just offensive scheme, somewhere I feel I can fit in the offense and actually thrive,” Jacobs said. “And the living area, if I’m comfortable. I’m from Florida, so no problem living here. That’s a big factor into it for sure.”

Per Pro Football Focus he graded out at 67.4 percent this season in 500 reps, including 5.3 yards after contact while lining up wide almost exclusively. He had just one drop and caught 32 of 49 targets.

In 2024 at South Carolina he started four games and had 12 receptions for 181 yards.

Jacobs began his career at Florida State, signing with the Seminoles out of Vero Beach High School in the Class of 2023. As a freshman in ‘23 he redshirted at FSU, catching three passes for 60 yards.

CaneSport’s take

We like where Miami stands off this visit. It went as well as you’d hope, and now it just comes down to finalizing the NIL situation and seeing what other teams throw at him. Jacobs also stressed he loves what he sees from the Miami offensive system and that “I’d love to be part of that for sure.” Jacobs said this visit helped the Canes “jump the gun for sure, they got in front of everybody else. We’re just going to see how it goes, have a conversation with my family and see how they feel about the decision.”