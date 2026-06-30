STATE OF THE U: Will Miami's Defensive Line Stay Dominant?

CaneSport continues its State of The U series with a closer position by position look, unfiltered and objective, based on what Miami has returning, the projections and whether this will be an improved unit or not.

Today we are breaking down the defensive line position:

OVERVIEW

State of The U Stronger Than It Has Been in 24 Years … 2022 recruiting class analysis … 2023 recruiting class analysis … 2024 recruiting class analysis … 2025 recruiting class analysis … 2026 recruiting class analysis … The Weight of Expectations – Cristobal’s New Challenge at Miami … Miami Hurricanes Still Have More National Respect To Earn … Transfer Portal Still Remains a Key to Miami’s Championship Dreams … QB analysis … RB analysis … WR analysis … TE analysis … OL analysis

Yes, Miami loses the best end tandem in the country with the departure of Rueben Bain and Akheem Mesidor, who combined for 22 sacks and 33 tackles for loss. But there is plenty of hope that the DEs will again be dominant for UM in 2026. We’ll start with the addition of Damon Wilson, who is projected by some as a first-rounder in next year’s draft. His pass rush ability is elite (9 sacks last season at Missouri), and per Pro Football Focus he had 54 QB pressures and a 78.5 overall grade – 68.2 run defense, 63.7 tackle, 80.9 pass rush. While he needs some work with physicality vs. the run, he is a guy that can hit double digit sacks. We also think this is the year Marquise Lightfoot breaks out. He was excellent in a pass rush role last year, averaging more QB pressures per rep than Bain or Mesidor, and now has bulked up to take on an every down role. The extra weight didn’t seem to slow him down at all this spring, and last season he had tackles, 5.5 TFL and 2.5 sacks. Per Pro Football Focus in 292 reps he had a 72.5 grade (74.5 run defense, 56.2 tackle, 71.9 pass rush) with 30 QB pressures and 5 missed tackles. Another guy we are high on having a breakout season is former 5-star DE/DT Armondo Blount. He’s a strong, physical guy who can set the edge and also has the quickness to get after the quarterback. Last season in 401 reps he had 17 tackles and 2.5 sacks playing end and tackle; per PFF he had a 61.5 grade (56.0 run defense, 75.1 tackle, 68.7 pass rush) with 30 QB pressures and 2 missed tackles. Plus Keona Davis can be a physical end or work inside at tackle, and last year he was a solid starter at Nebraska (32 tackles, 1.5 sacks, in 406 reps had a 64.1 grade, 67.5 run defense grade, 85.5 tackle grade and 55.7 pass rush grade with 10 QB pressures and 0 missed tackles). Davis looked good this spring working mostly inside. If he is inside it’ll likely be in a key rotational role given Miami has back a pair of outstanding tackles in Ahmad Moten and Justin Scott. Moten is on a lot of mock drafts going in the first round next year, and Scott gets on some as well. Last year Moten had 31 tackles, 9 TFL and 4.5 sacks in 471 reps, and per PFF had a 77.6 grade (71.4 run defense, 50.8 tackle, 75.9 pass rush) with 27 QB pressures and 6 missed tackles. He has that combination of size, power and explosiveness you want in a premier tackle.

Scott, meanwhile, gained much-needed strength and it started to show last year when he emerged as a solid starter the latter half of the season. He ended with 26 tackles, 6.5 TFL, and1 sack in 505 reps. Per PFF he had a 74.1 grade (70.9 run defense, 56.6 tackle, 73.4 pass rush) with 19 QB pressures and 5 missed tackles.

Both end and tackle have some young depth that can help as well – Ohio State backup DT Jarquez Carter barely played there as a freshman but was a spring standout, and rush ends Booker Pickett (48 reps, 1 sack, 4 QB pressures) and Herbert Scroggins (76 reps, 3 QB pressures) both looked good this spring as pure pass rushers.

BIGGEST QUESTION

We love the pass rush capability of the defensive ends room even with Rueben Bain and Akheem Mesidor gone, and at tackle we think Ahmad Moten and Justin Scott can be one of the most disruptive combinations in the nation. There’s a reason you can find mock drafts that include each of them as projected first-rounders. So the biggest question here? It’s the ability of the ends to set the edge and be solid against the run. That was what made Bain and Mesidor so special – not only were they monster pass rushers, but they were so physical when it came to the run game. Damon Wilson has struggled in that regard, and Marquise Lightfoot was a third down pass rusher for Miami last year and remains unproven being a physical guy vs. the run (he gained weight this offseason to help in that regard). Armondo Blount and Keona Davis are the most obvious ends that can be physical in the run game, but they won’t bring the same pass rushing ability as Wilson and Lightfoot. The Canes can’t be a defense that allows other teams to control the clock with the run game, so it’s ultra-important Corey Hetherman’s ends group plays with ferocity not just rushing the passer, but in the less glamorous area of stopping the rush.

BOLD PREDICTION

For those following our State of the U series to this point, you know we take ownership for our past bold predictions. So let’s get right to what we predicted on the DL the last two years. In 2024 we went with Rueben Bain hitting 10+ sacks … and that was sort of a push because he had 3.5 but was hurt on the opening drive of the series at Florida and was never the same. Then entering last year we wrote “the overall defense will have more than 40 sacks,” and we noted how the team had 36 sacks in ‘24, 35 in 2023 and 37 in 2022. We got that prediction right, with UM tallying 50 sacks while giving up 20. This year we’re going to stick with the sack theme and will put two bold predictions out there in the universe – that Damon Wilson has 10+ sacks and that Miami once again has more than 40 sacks despite losing top pass rushers Rueben Bain and Akheem Mesidor.

PROJECTION: POSITION WILL BE BETTER/WORSE THAN LAST YEAR?

The Canes lose the best end tandem in the nation in Rueben Bain and Akheem Mesidor, both first round NFL draft picks. So clearly it’s hard to say that position will be better. But with that said, we do think end will be just fine with Damon Wilson an elite pass rusher coming off a nine-sack season at Missouri, plus Marquise Lightfoot and Armondo Blount more than held their own as role players in 2025 and now should be ready to step into the limelight. Nebraska starter Keona Davis also will help as a run-stopping end and inside at tackle. So there’s a lot of depth and talent there. And at tackle the team should be better than a year ago given that starters Ahmad Moten and Justin Scott are back. Depending where you look, both are in some mock drafts for 2027 as first round picks. So maybe they can be some semblance of the Bain/Mesidor duo as a disruptive interior pair. The depth is there, too, with Davis and Blount able to play inside and Miami adding a talented young Ohio State DT in Jarquez Carter. We’ll also see if young guys like DL Hayden Lowe, rush end Booker Pickett and rush end Herbert Scroggins can carve out roles. We like the DT situation a lot heading into 2026 and are also optimistic at end with the caveat that, of course, Bain and Mesidor are difficult to replace. 2025 GRADE … A; 2026 PROJECTED GRADE … A-