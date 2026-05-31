Sunday Scoop: How I'm feeling about Miami's chances with five key official visitors

Miami hosted several top targets for official visits this weekend. Here is how I’m feeling about five key prospects.

Rivals300 LB Noah Glover, Haymarket (Va.) Battlefield — Throughout the week I wrote that the door was wide open for Miami to make a move in this recruitment. Georgia’s confidence has dropped, and Miami has only increased its stock in recent months thanks to a big effort from defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman. Coming out of the official visit weekend, I believe Miami is the team to beat in this race. The Hurricanes knocked it out of the park during his stay in Coral Gables.

Three-star DL Demarco Jenkins, Pearland (Texas) High — SMU had the overwhelming lead on the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine going into the official visit. However, I wrote that Miami could take the lead if everything went well this weekend. Jenkins is still looking to make his decision very soon. So who would I give the edge to in this ACC battle? Give me Miami. I think the Hurricanes can overcome distance and win out.

Rivals300 WR Eli Woodard, Temecula (Calif.) Chaparral — I feel more confident in Glover and Jenkins than I do Woodard today. However, I still like my pick in favor of the Hurricanes. Woodard didn’t give too much away during his interview, but he had great meetings with the staff. UM also got a boost from commit and good friend Donte Wright. Woodard has late June official visits set with Cal (June 16) and UCLA (June 19). We’ll see if he makes it that far.

Five-star EDGE Jaiden Bryant, Irmo (S.C.) High — I’ve been very bullish about Miami’s chances to flip Bryant away from LSU. This official visit gave me even more optimism. While Texas A&M and South Carolina are still set to receive official visits, Bryant made it clear that this is a two-team race between Miami and LSU. I’m not guaranteeing a flip, but Miami is continuing to press all the right buttons here.

Five-star LB Kaden Henderson, Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit — Henderson is hard to read. I do think Miami remains high on his list. He continues to say all the right things about the staff and the program. However, he fully intends on making his official visits to Texas A&M and Notre Dame. I may still lean A&M in this race. We’ll see how things play out in coming weeks.