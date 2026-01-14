Takeaways from Miami's 81-69 win over Notre Dame

Tied with Notre Dame at halftime, Miami surged in the second half to win 81-69.

The Hurricanes started the second half on a 13-1 scoring run. Guard Tre Donaldson had seven of these 13 points, ending the game with a game-high 23 points and five assists. This marked Donaldson’s fifth straight game with at least 19 points.

Some of Miami’s first-half woes can be attributed to a lack of effort. The Hurricanes outshot and committed less turnovers than the Fighting Irish in the opening half but were killed on the boards.

“I thought in the first half, Notre Dame just outcompeted us, to be honest with you,” Miami head coach Jai Lucas said. “They got some more loose balls, and [we] kind of got outrebounded. We were in foul trouble, so it took away from some of our size, but still, we need to do a better job rebounding.”

Notre Dame outrebounded the Hurricanes 23-14 in the first half, including 8-2 on the offensive glass. There was even one possession where Miami allowed four second-chance scoring opportunities, eventually resulting in a three-pointer by Notre Dame forward Ryder Frost. Fuming, Lucas called a timeout after this sequence.

Miami will have its toughest ACC test yet on Saturday, as it travels to Clemson to take on the No. 22 Tigers at 2:15 pm. Here are three takeaways from UM’s win over Notre Dame.

10 straight wins

With its win over the Fighting Irish, the Hurricanes have now won 10 consecutive games for the first time since the 2017–18 season. Throughout this win streak, Miami has defeated opponents by an average of 16.9 points.

Miami’s next win streak milestone?

That would be the 14-game streak that was strung together by the 2012–13 Hurricanes – the only UM team to win an ACC Tournament Championship in program history

Henderson powers transition offense

In a game decided by single digits, fastbreak points was one of the deciding statistics, and freshman forward Shelton Henderson was Miami’s top player in transition.

Two of Henderson’s first three baskets were fastbreak dunks. He was key for the Hurricanes in the early portions of the game, as his transition finishing was keeping their offense afloat.

Henderson ended with 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field, marking his second consecutive game with 17 points.

Allen provides off-the-bench spark

A hand injury sidelined freshman guard Dante Allen for a month, and he put together his best performance since returning to action against the Fighting Irish.

Allen finished with 11 points, three rebounds and two steals. His ability to run the floor and attack the basket was crucial, as the Hurricanes play an up-tempo, paint-focused style of basketball.

He also knocked down a pair of triples; this was his first career game with multiple made threes.