Takeaways from Miami’s 81-77 win over Wake Forest

Thanks to key late-game execution on both ends of the floor, Miami ended its 16-game ACC road losing streak on Wednesday night, defeating Wake Forest 81-77.

Trailing 70-65 with five minutes remaining, the Hurricanes ended the game on a 16-7 scoring run. Freshman forward Shelton Henderson scored the winning basket, banking in a putback layup with 26 seconds left to give UM a two-point lead. Wake Forest guard Juke Harris, who finished with a game-high 28 points, missed two free throws the next possession down. Guard Tre Donaldson iced the game thereafter with a pair of makes from the line, extending Miami’s lead to four with nine seconds remaining in the game.

“My message to [the team] is, ‘This is gonna be every game.’ The next 16 more games are gonna be just like this,” head coach Jai Lucas said. “No matter who they play, where they’re at, it’s gonna be tight games because the league is good, so we have to get used to this.”

Miami will head back to Coral Gables for its next game against Georgia Tech on Saturday at 2 pm. The Yellow Jackets are 1-2 to start conference play but have quality frontcourt size that matches up well against the Hurricanes.

Here are three takeaways from Miami’s win over Wake Forest.

Donaldson shines in the clutch

Miami’s starting point guard played his best basketball in the late stages of the second half. His control of the game was evident, and the rest of the team fed off his vocal energy.

Donaldson had nine points and an assist in the game’s last 10 minutes and finished with a team-high 21 points and a game-high six assists. He was also a constant force in the paint, blowing past defenders on the perimeter and going up strong at the rim on multiple occasions.

“He has that pedigree. If you watch him, his games at Michigan, his games at Auburn, he’s done it before,” Lucas said. “So in those moments, I trust him because I’ve seen it. The data is there.”

Forward Malik Reneau, as the team’s leading scorer, deservedly receives a ton of praise on this Miami team, but an argument could be made that Donaldson is the Hurricanes’ most important player. They wouldn’t have defeated Wake Forest without him.

Paint domination

Miami’s roster is built to defeat teams with its blend of size, length and physicality, and it did just that against the Deacons.

The Hurricanes won the rebounding advantage 37-20, taking advantage of a Wake Forest team that entered the game ranked 15th in the ACC in rebounds per game. Miami also dominated near the basket offensively and outmatched Wake Forest 42-20 in paint points.

“We always want to win the glass, we want to win the points in the paint and we want to win from the free-throw line, and we were able to do that, and it always will kind of give us a chance to be in the game,” Lucas said. “We’re not the highest shooting three-point team and stuff like that. We’ll take the right ones when they’re there, but for us, we don’t live or die by them, so we just keep trucking.”

Postseason outlook

As ACC play continues, we’ll monitor where Miami stacks up in the hunt for an NCAA tournament bid.

This win was huge for the Hurricanes, as they notched their first Quadrant 1 win of the season, bringing their record against Quad 1 teams to 1-2. They’ll likely have their next Quad 1 win opportunity on Jan. 13 in a road game against Notre Dame.

Miami entered tonight’s game ranked a respectable No. 34 in the NET Rankings. It will likely climb following the win. In ESPN’s Joe Lunardi’s latest bracket projection on Jan. 6, he had the Canes as a No. 10 seed in the West Region of The Big Dance.