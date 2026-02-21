Takeaways from Miami’s 86-83 loss to No. 14 Virginia

In a game that featured 14 ties and 12 lead changes, Miami was narrowly defeated by No. 14 Virginia on Saturday in an 86-83 thriller.

Senior forward Malik Reneau made the game-tying layup with seven seconds remaining, but the Cavaliers quickly retook the lead after freshman guard Chance Mallory was fouled by Tre Donaldson on a three-point attempt with 3.6 seconds to go. Mallory nailed all three free throws, and the Hurricanes turned the ball over on their final possession to seal the win.

“We can’t put ourselves in a position for that to happen,” Miami head coach Jai Lucas said when asked about the last-second foul by Donaldson. “I felt that we were in position for that to happen. We just got to be a lot smarter and show our hands in that situation, and you can’t even give them the opportunity to make the call.”

Lucas said that he was trying to call a timeout after Reneau’s layup but couldn’t locate an official before UVA inbounded the ball.

Donaldson and freshman forward Shelton Henderson led all players in scoring with 18 points each. Reneau also had 16 points.

With the loss the Hurricanes fall to 21-6 and 10-4 in ACC play this season. They’ll continue their two-game road trip on Tuesday at 9 pm, as they’ll face a red-hot Florida State squad that has won six of its last seven games.

Here are five takeaways from Miami’s loss to Virginia.

UVA exploits zone defense

Running an eight-man rotation, the Hurricanes played large parts of the game out of their zone defense, which the Cavaliers found success against.

Led by ACC three-point percentage leader Jacari White, UVA connected on 12 of its 24 attempts from deep. Many of these shots were open, as the Cavaliers’ ball movement around the perimeter was decisive.

White went 5-of-8 from deep, marking his third game this season with at least five threes.

Reneau injures hand, returns to the game

Reneau injured his dominant hand with 18:52 to go in the second half, immediately rushing to the locker room thereafter.

Fortunately for Reneau and the Hurricanes, he was able to return to action just a few minutes later. He played the rest of the second half with his wrist and thumb wrapped up in protective bandage but played well, scoring nine of his 16 points in the game’s last 20 minutes.

Washington provides lift off Miami’s bench

Miami’s not a very skilled three-point shooting team, so getting a trio of threes from junior guard Tru Washington was massive for the Hurricanes’ offense in one of their top offensive games of the season.

Washington finished with 15 points, making six of his 12 field goal attempts. He also tallied a game-high two steals.

For the game, UM went 9-of-18 from deep and 16-of-17 from the free-throw line.

Donaldson continues shooting aggressively

As Miami’s top perimeter shot-maker, Donaldson continued shooting with the aggression he had in UM’s most recent win against Virginia Tech. In this game, Donaldson scored a career-high 32 points on 24 field goal attempts.

While he didn’t shoot as many times against Virginia, Donaldson still made it a point to hunt down his shot. He ended up shooting 17 times, marking his fourth-straight game with at least 16 shots.

Donaldson only attempted 16 or more shots twice in Miami’s previous 23 games this season.

Postseason outlook

A win would have likely cemented the Hurricanes’ at-large status for the NCAA tournament, but their resume is still strong even with the three-point loss to the Cavs.

For Miami to make the Big Dance, a single win in its next four games, combined with a win in the ACC Tournament, is likely enough.

UM’s next game is a crucial one. The Seminoles are playing much better right now than their record indicates. This could end up being a Quad 1 game for Miami, as there’s a chance that FSU rises up into the top 75 of the NET Rankings after its road win over Clemson on Saturday.