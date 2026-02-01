Takeaways from Miami's 86-85 loss to California

Miami came up just short on its last two offensive possessions in its 86-85 loss to California on Saturday afternoon. Tre Donaldson’s layup rimmed out with 46 seconds left, and Shelton Henderson’s floater came up just short in the game’s final moments.

Despite the misses, Miami head coach Jai Lucas liked the looks that Donaldson and Henderson got on UM’s last possessions.

“The last two plays, Tre’s and Shelton’s, I mean that’s all you can ask [for]. They’re layups at the rim, and you got to finish,” Lucas said.

Lucas also does not regret the timeout he took before Henderson’s miss.

“You want to make sure you get a quality shot,” Lucas said. “You want to make sure, if something happens, you have a plan.”

UM will have a week off before its next game on Feb. 7 at 2 pm at Boston College. Here are five takeaways from Miami’s loss to Cal.

UM allows highest point total of year

The 86 points Cal scored was the most a team has scored against Miami all season. The Golden Bears shot an efficient 49.1% from the field and 43.5% from deep. They also went 24-for-32 from the free throw line and turned the ball over just seven times.

“We talk about the importance of taking care of the ball on the road,” Cal head coach Mark Madsen said. “We had 13 turnovers at Florida State. We were loose with the ball. Florida State caused a bunch of those turnovers also, and so we knew that if we were going to have a chance, we just have to take care of the ball on the road, and our guys did that.”

As for what area Miami needs to improve in the most heading into the final full month of the regular season?

“I think guarding the ball,” Lucas said. “We got to guard the ball better. We got to defend without fouling better.”

Camden goes for season high

Cal forward John Camden delivered his best scoring performance of the season, scoring 26 points on a 7-for-10 from the field and a 4-for-5 mark from deep. His ability to stretch the floor gave the paint-focused UM defense trouble.

Camden has now scored at least 20 points in three of his last four outings.

“He’s one of the most confident people you’ll ever meet,” Madsen said about Camden. “He gets his shot off very quickly. His shot preparation is elite. His approach to the game is second to none.”

Reneau carries second-half load

Miami’s star forward was quiet in the first half, scoring just four points on three shot attempts. He entered the second half with a more aggressive mindset and ended up having one of his top-scoring performances as a Cane.

Reneau finished with 24 points. He got to the line 14 times and took advantage of a Golden Bears defense (as well as some ticky-tacky officiating that we will discuss later) that had Miami in the bonus for most of the second half.

Henderson starts hot, showing more confidence in his jumper

Freshman forward Shelton Henderson scored eight points in the first eight minutes and totaled 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field. He also nabbed five rebounds.

Rather than all of his points coming at the basket, Henderson was effective shooting from other areas on the court. He drilled an off-the-dribble long two for his first make of the game and then knocked down a pair of turnaround fadeaways later in the first half.

Counters like these are crucial for Henderson, as he looks to expand his paint-heavy approach.

“He’s added more to his game. He’s expanded a lot,” Lucas said about Henderson. “We’re able to post him and now put him kind of in that mid-post area with those turnarounds. He had been shooting it better too, so he’s continued to get better, which is always a good sign.”

Questionable officiating

The first half was fun, flashy and exciting, with both teams trading baskets in what was a very exhilarating opening 20 minutes of basketball.

As for the second half?

It seemed like most of it was spent on the free throw line. Both Miami and Cal were in the bonus for a majority of the closing half, with ticky-tacky calls eventually putting them each in the double bonus.

In the second half, Miami committed 14 fouls and Cal committed 15. This led to the game finishing nearly 30 minutes past expected.