ANALYSIS: Takeaways from Miami’s 91-81 win over Georgia Tech

Miami jumped to a double-digit lead in the first few minutes of its Saturday game against Georgia Tech and maintained at least an advantage for the remainder of the contest. The Hurricanes won 91-81 to begin conference play with a 3-0 record for just the fourth time since joining the ACC in 2004.

Georgia Tech chipped away at the Miami lead during the second half, trimming the deficit to five with four minutes to go. The Yellow Jackets didn’t get any closer, as Miami scored on its last six offensive possessions of the game to seal the win.

The victory also extends UM’s win streak to eight, which is the program’s longest since the 2022-23 season.

What’s clicked well for the Hurricanes during this stretch of wins?

“Coming together. We just got to come together,” senior guard Tre Donaldson said. “We shot the ball really well tonight. And then just continue to be us. I feel like that’s the thing. We don’t have to do too much. The best teams are consistent, right? And whatever you’re good at, can you be consistent for 40 minutes, and I feel we’re doing a really good job of that.”

UM will look to make it nine straight wins on Tuesday night in a road game against Notre Dame. Here are three takeaways from Miami’s win over Georgia Tech:

Domination from Donaldson

Donaldson was excellent in the last 10 minutes of UM’s win over Wake Forest, and he carried this momentum over to the Georgia Tech game. He scored a career-high 27 points, 15 of which were in the second half.

His late-game execution was again precise. He scored seven points in the game’s last four minutes, most notably a game-clinching three-pointer that widened the Hurricanes’ lead to nine with 39 seconds left.

“When it comes down the stretch, he makes and takes all the big shots … This is probably the first time in his life that he’s had a coach that believes in him from start to finish,” Georgia Tech head coach Damon Stoudamire said.

Donaldson also dished out 10 assists. This was his fifth game this season with a double-digit assist total.

“My biggest thing is just win the game, no matter what it takes to win,” he said.

Sluggish second half

Miami held a 14-point lead at halftime, but the Yellow Jackets kept fighting in the game’s final 20 minutes.

Georgia Tech scored 48 points in the closing half, shooting 57% from the field and from deep. Stoudamire’s Yellow Jackets made necessary adjustments at halftime, and Miami head coach Jai Lucas was not pleased with how his defense performed coming out of the break.

“They went small, they started with a lot more movement. You had some shooting out there. The spacing is different. The movement is different. The ball screen coverage is different; you can’t help as much as you were before,” Lucas said. “So it’s just having to adjust and adapt. That was kind of what got us. But I think them going small was the kind of separating of the game.”

Udeh’s offensive impact

Starting center Ernest Udeh Jr. had one of his best games in a Hurricanes uniform, scoring 13 points and grabbing 15 rebounds. He also made three of his four free throw attempts, continuing a recent hot streak from the charity stripe.

His impact, however, was and is larger than the stat sheet indicates, according to Lucas.

“I say it all the time, he’s like having a great wide receiver. He’s our version of Malachi Toney,” Lucas said. “We put him in these different ball screen situations, and you throw a lob, and he can go get it. He’s up there somewhere. It opens everything else when you have somebody that’s such a lob threat and can put pressure on a ram and a defense to have to either adjust what they’re going to do. And he did a good job of that again today, and his rebounding has been the most most impressive thing.”