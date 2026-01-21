Takeaways from Miami’s 65-63 hoops loss to Florida State

The Miami Hurricanes fell to in-state Florida State on Tuesday, 65-63, and are on their first multi-game slide of the Jai Lucas era following consecutive losses to Clemson and FSU.

Still, as Miami has a majority of its ACC schedule left to play, senior big Ernest Udeh Jr. is hoping his team can move on quickly from its recent woes.

“The game didn’t end how we wanted it to, but the last thing we’re going to do, and the worst thing that we can do, is obviously sit on it,” Udeh said.

Miami heads on the road for its next game on Saturday at 2 pm at Syracuse. Here are five takeaways from the Hurricanes’ loss to FSU.

Sluggish second-half offense

UM played one of its worst offensive halves of the season, shooting 28.6% from the field and 11.1% from deep in the second half against the Seminoles. These struggles, according to Lucas, are a result of hesitancy from his players on offense.

“We just looked gun-shy,” Lucas said. “We just looked like we were second guessing and hesitant, and that’s not us, and that’s not who we are and who we’ve been. And I got to figure out why, why we are that way. And once we get that cleaned up and figured out, we’ll be fine.”

UM’s primary three-guard rotation of Tre Donaldson, Tru Washington and Dante Allen combined to have one of their worst shooting performances of the season. They made only 7 of their 28 shots. Donaldson totaled all 11 of his points in the first half, going scoreless on seven attempts in the second half.

Too many live ball turnovers

For the second game in a row, Miami struggled with turnovers in the first half. Against FSU, UM turned the ball over 14 times, nine of which came in the opening 20 minutes.

Sloppy ball-handling and dribbling into double teams caused a large share of these mistakes. FSU head coach Luke Loucks explained after the game that he emphasizes gap-help defense with his group, which gave UM ball-handlers issues when driving to the paint.

“We had great gap help with active hands … I thought our guys top to bottom did a really good job in those shifts,” Loucks said.

Henderson continuing shooting hot streak

Forward Shelton Henderson has found his rhythm from behind the arc as his freshman season has progressed, and this was again the case on Tuesday.

Henderson made both of his three-pointers and shot with confidence on both of his attempts. He would have had a third perimeter make had his foot not crossed over the three-point line.

The Houston native has knocked down two triples in three of Miami’s last five games – the first such stretch of his career.

“My confidence is going to continue to grow. I work on it every single day,” Henderson said. “I just got to shoot them. They’re going to fall when I shoot the right shots at the right time. So it’s just something I’m gonna keep working on.

Larrañaga recognized with banner

Before the start of the game, former Miami head coach Jim Larrañaga was recognized with the unveiling of a commemorative banner, which was hung high up in the Watsco Center alongside UM’s other banners and retired jerseys.

Larrañaga also took part in a question-and-answer at center court during halftime

“That banner represents a heck of a lot of hard work from so many people in our program – coaches and players alike and fans who took us to the Final Four in 2023,” Larrañaga said.

While at Miami from 2011 to 2025, Larrañaga became the winningest head coach in program history. He led the Hurricanes to their first-ever Final Four appearance and ACC tournament championship, among other achievements.

Postseason implications

If FSU doesn’t turn its season around, this loss could hurt Miami on Selection Sunday.

Entering the game, the Seminoles boasted a disappointing 7-11 record. They were also winless in conference play.

There’s no other way to sugarcoat it. This was Miami’s first bad loss of the season. FSU is ranked No. 133 in the NET Rankings, meaning that this was UM’s first Quadrant 3 loss of the year.

This isn’t the end of the world for the Hurricanes, as FSU is rated higher than expected in several advanced metrics, but the loss thins their margin of error for the remainder of the season.