Miami
Miami Hurricanes in the NFL: Week 17 stats and highlights

by: Luke Chaney3 hours agoLChaney_

CaneSport is tracking the progress week-by-week of the top University of Miami alumni in the NFL. Here are this week’s pro Canes’ highlights:

TE Elijah Arroyo, Seahawks: N/A (INJ)

DL Tyler Baron, Jets: N/A (INJ)

WR Braxton Berrios, Texans: N/A

PK Andy Borregales, Patriots: 0/1 FG, 6/6 XP

DL Calais Campbell, Cardinals: 3 TOT (2 SOLO), 1 SACK

VIDEO: Calais Campbell shows he still got it on sack of Joe Burrow

DT Jonathan Ford, Packers: N/A

RB Travis Homer, Bears: N/A (INJ)

DB DJ Ivey, Bengals: 2 TOT (2 SOLO), 1 PD

DB Mike Jackson, Panthers: 11 TOT (8 SOLO), 2 PD, 1 INT

VIDEO: Michael Jackson snags end zone INT on Darnold

S Rayshawn Jenkins, Browns: 1 TOT (1 SOLO)

DB Kam Kinchens, Rams: 5 TOT (2 SOLO)

TE Will Mallory, Colts: 1 REC, 16 YDS

LB Francisco Mauigoa, Jets: N/A (INJ)

DL Al-Quadin Muhammad, Lions: 2 TOT (2 SOLO), 2 SACKS

VIDEO: Al-Quadin Muhammad’s 11th sack of 2025 season forces Vikings into field goal formation

TE David Njoku, Browns: N/A (INJ)

LB Denzel Perryman, Chargers: N/A (SUSP)

OLB Jaelan Phillips, Eagles: 6 TOT (3 SOLO), 1 SACK, 1 FF

VIDEO: Josh Allen’s fumble goes rolling into a different area code for Eagles’ recovery

WR Xavier Restrepo, Titans: N/A

DE Gregory Rousseau, Bills: 3 TOT (1 SOLO), 0.5 SACKS

CB Tyrique Stevenson, Bears: 1 TOT (1 SOLO)

DT Leonard Taylor III, Patriots: 4 TOT (1 SOLO)

QB Cam Ward, Titans: 21/40, 251 YDS, 2 TD, 2 CAR, 10 YDS

VIDEO: Can’t-Miss Play: Cam Ward dials launch codes to Chimere Dike for 38-yard gain vs. Saints

VIDEO: Ward drops a 27-yard pass in to Van Jefferson

VIDEO: Ward finds a wide open Ayomanor for a TD vs. Saints

VIDEO: Can’t-Miss Play: Cam Ward looks like 2018 Mahomes on scrambling dime to Ayomanor

VIDEO: Ward’s fourth-down throw finds Ayomanor

LB James Williams, Titans: 2 TOT (2 SOLO)

NFL TEAMS/PLAYERS 

Bears: RB Travis Homer, CB Tyrique Stevenson

Bengals: DB DJ Ivey, C Matt Lee (INJ), OL Jalen Rivers

Bills: DE Gregory Rousseau

Browns: S Rayshawn Jenkins, TE David Njoku

Cardinals: DL Calais Campbell

Chargers: LB Denzel Perryman

Chiefs: DB Deon Bush (INJ)

Colts: TE Will Mallory

Dolphins: CB Artie Burns (INJ)

Eagles: DE/OLB Jaelan Phillips

Jets: DL Tyler Baron, LB Francisco Mauigoa

Lions: DL Al-Quadin Muhammad

Packers: DT Jonathan Ford

Panthers: DB Mike Jackson

Patriots: PK Andy Borregales, DT Leonard Taylor III 

Rams: DB Kam Kinchens

Seahawks: TE Elijah Arroyo

Steelers: CB Daryl Porter, Jr. (practice squad)

Texans: WR Braxton Berrios, TE Brevin Jordan (INJ)

Titans: WR Xavier Restrepo, QB Cam Ward, LB James Williams

