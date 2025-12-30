Miami Hurricanes in the NFL: Week 17 stats and highlights
CaneSport is tracking the progress week-by-week of the top University of Miami alumni in the NFL. Here are this week’s pro Canes’ highlights:
TE Elijah Arroyo, Seahawks: N/A (INJ)
DL Tyler Baron, Jets: N/A (INJ)
WR Braxton Berrios, Texans: N/A
PK Andy Borregales, Patriots: 0/1 FG, 6/6 XP
DL Calais Campbell, Cardinals: 3 TOT (2 SOLO), 1 SACK
VIDEO: Calais Campbell shows he still got it on sack of Joe Burrow
DT Jonathan Ford, Packers: N/A
RB Travis Homer, Bears: N/A (INJ)
DB DJ Ivey, Bengals: 2 TOT (2 SOLO), 1 PD
DB Mike Jackson, Panthers: 11 TOT (8 SOLO), 2 PD, 1 INT
VIDEO: Michael Jackson snags end zone INT on Darnold
S Rayshawn Jenkins, Browns: 1 TOT (1 SOLO)
DB Kam Kinchens, Rams: 5 TOT (2 SOLO)
TE Will Mallory, Colts: 1 REC, 16 YDS
LB Francisco Mauigoa, Jets: N/A (INJ)
DL Al-Quadin Muhammad, Lions: 2 TOT (2 SOLO), 2 SACKS
VIDEO: Al-Quadin Muhammad’s 11th sack of 2025 season forces Vikings into field goal formation
TE David Njoku, Browns: N/A (INJ)
LB Denzel Perryman, Chargers: N/A (SUSP)
OLB Jaelan Phillips, Eagles: 6 TOT (3 SOLO), 1 SACK, 1 FF
VIDEO: Josh Allen’s fumble goes rolling into a different area code for Eagles’ recovery
WR Xavier Restrepo, Titans: N/A
DE Gregory Rousseau, Bills: 3 TOT (1 SOLO), 0.5 SACKS
CB Tyrique Stevenson, Bears: 1 TOT (1 SOLO)
DT Leonard Taylor III, Patriots: 4 TOT (1 SOLO)
QB Cam Ward, Titans: 21/40, 251 YDS, 2 TD, 2 CAR, 10 YDS
VIDEO: Can’t-Miss Play: Cam Ward dials launch codes to Chimere Dike for 38-yard gain vs. Saints
VIDEO: Ward drops a 27-yard pass in to Van Jefferson
VIDEO: Ward finds a wide open Ayomanor for a TD vs. Saints
VIDEO: Can’t-Miss Play: Cam Ward looks like 2018 Mahomes on scrambling dime to Ayomanor
VIDEO: Ward’s fourth-down throw finds Ayomanor
LB James Williams, Titans: 2 TOT (2 SOLO)
NFL TEAMS/PLAYERS
Bears: RB Travis Homer, CB Tyrique Stevenson
Bengals: DB DJ Ivey, C Matt Lee (INJ), OL Jalen Rivers
Bills: DE Gregory Rousseau
Browns: S Rayshawn Jenkins, TE David Njoku
Cardinals: DL Calais Campbell
Chargers: LB Denzel Perryman
Chiefs: DB Deon Bush (INJ)
Colts: TE Will Mallory
Dolphins: CB Artie Burns (INJ)
Eagles: DE/OLB Jaelan Phillips
Jets: DL Tyler Baron, LB Francisco Mauigoa
Lions: DL Al-Quadin Muhammad
Packers: DT Jonathan Ford
Panthers: DB Mike Jackson
Patriots: PK Andy Borregales, DT Leonard Taylor III
Rams: DB Kam Kinchens
Seahawks: TE Elijah Arroyo
Steelers: CB Daryl Porter, Jr. (practice squad)
Texans: WR Braxton Berrios, TE Brevin Jordan (INJ)
Titans: WR Xavier Restrepo, QB Cam Ward, LB James Williams