Miami Hurricanes in the NFL: Week 18 stats and highlights
CaneSport is tracking the progress week-by-week of the top University of Miami alumni in the NFL. Here are this week’s pro Canes’ highlights:
TE Elijah Arroyo, Seahawks: N/A (INJ)
DL Tyler Baron, Jets: N/A (INJ)
WR Braxton Berrios, Texans: N/A
PK Andy Borregales, Patriots: 1/2 FG (LONG 59), 5/5 XP
VIDEO: Andres Borregales DRILLS 59-yard FG as first half time expires
DL Calais Campbell, Cardinals: 2 TOT (1 SOLO)
DT Jonathan Ford, Packers: 2 TOT (2 SOLO)
RB Travis Homer, Bears: N/A (INJ)
DB DJ Ivey, Bengals: 2 TOT (2 SOLO)
DB Mike Jackson, Panthers: 7 TOT (4 SOLO)
S Rayshawn Jenkins, Browns: 5 TOT (2 SOLO)
DB Kam Kinchens, Rams: 6 TOT (4 SOLO)
TE Will Mallory, Colts: 1 REC, 16 YDS
LB Francisco Mauigoa, Jets: N/A (INJ)
DL Al-Quadin Muhammad, Lions: N/A
TE David Njoku, Browns: N/A (INJ)
LB Denzel Perryman, Chargers: N/A (SUSP)
OLB Jaelan Phillips, Eagles: N/A (INJ)
DE Gregory Rousseau, Bills: N/A (REST)
CB Tyrique Stevenson, Bears: N/A
DT Leonard Taylor III, Patriots: 2 TOT
QB Cam Ward, Titans: 3/3, 52 YDS, 2 CAR, 11 YDS, 1 TD
VIDEO: Cam Ward discusses his takeaways from rookie season
VIDEO: Rapoport: Cam Ward’s shoulder injury won’t require surgery | ‘Up to the Minute’
VIDEO: Cam Ward’s second rushing TD of 2025 opens scoring in Titans-Jags matchup
LB James Williams, Titans: 5 TOT (2 SOLO)
