Miami
Miami Hurricanes in the NFL: Week 18 stats and highlights

by: Luke Chaney14 hours agoLChaney_

CaneSport is tracking the progress week-by-week of the top University of Miami alumni in the NFL. Here are this week’s pro Canes’ highlights:

TE Elijah Arroyo, Seahawks: N/A (INJ)

DL Tyler Baron, Jets: N/A (INJ)

WR Braxton Berrios, Texans: N/A

PK Andy Borregales, Patriots: 1/2 FG (LONG 59), 5/5 XP

VIDEO: Andres Borregales DRILLS 59-yard FG as first half time expires

DL Calais Campbell, Cardinals: 2 TOT (1 SOLO)

DT Jonathan Ford, Packers: 2 TOT (2 SOLO)

RB Travis Homer, Bears: N/A (INJ)

DB DJ Ivey, Bengals: 2 TOT (2 SOLO)

DB Mike Jackson, Panthers: 7 TOT (4 SOLO)

S Rayshawn Jenkins, Browns: 5 TOT (2 SOLO)

DB Kam Kinchens, Rams: 6 TOT (4 SOLO)

TE Will Mallory, Colts: 1 REC, 16 YDS

LB Francisco Mauigoa, Jets: N/A (INJ)

DL Al-Quadin Muhammad, Lions: N/A

TE David Njoku, Browns: N/A (INJ)

LB Denzel Perryman, Chargers: N/A (SUSP)

OLB Jaelan Phillips, Eagles: N/A (INJ)

DE Gregory Rousseau, Bills: N/A (REST)

CB Tyrique Stevenson, Bears: N/A

DT Leonard Taylor III, Patriots: 2 TOT

QB Cam Ward, Titans: 3/3, 52 YDS, 2 CAR, 11 YDS, 1 TD

VIDEO: Cam Ward discusses his takeaways from rookie season

VIDEO: Rapoport: Cam Ward’s shoulder injury won’t require surgery | ‘Up to the Minute’

VIDEO: Cam Ward’s second rushing TD of 2025 opens scoring in Titans-Jags matchup

LB James Williams, Titans: 5 TOT (2 SOLO)

NFL TEAMS/PLAYERS 

Bears: RB Travis Homer, CB Tyrique Stevenson

Bengals: DB DJ Ivey, C Matt Lee (INJ), OL Jalen Rivers

Bills: DE Gregory Rousseau

Browns: S Rayshawn Jenkins, TE David Njoku

Cardinals: DL Calais Campbell

Chargers: LB Denzel Perryman

Chiefs: DB Deon Bush (INJ)

Colts: TE Will Mallory

Dolphins: CB Artie Burns (INJ)

Eagles: DE/OLB Jaelan Phillips

Jets: DL Tyler Baron, LB Francisco Mauigoa

Lions: DL Al-Quadin Muhammad

Packers: DT Jonathan Ford

Panthers: DB Mike Jackson

Patriots: PK Andy Borregales, DT Leonard Taylor III 

Rams: DB Kam Kinchens

Seahawks: TE Elijah Arroyo

Steelers: CB Daryl Porter, Jr. (practice squad)

Texans: WR Braxton Berrios, TE Brevin Jordan (INJ)

Titans: WR Xavier Restrepo (practice squad), QB Cam Ward, LB James Williams

