The CaneSport Miami Hurricanes Recruiting Minute

A 1-MINUTE SNAPSHOT OF MIAMI RECRUITING

THE STATE

Miami is no longer building its recruiting board.

It’s starting to close it.

With quarterback Israel Abrams committed, the Hurricanes have shifted from evaluation to execution — and the next phase of this cycle is underway.

The next two weeks could define the class.

WHAT’S DIFFERENT

This is no longer about positioning.

Miami is now identifying who it wants — and pushing to land them.

The board is tightening.

Myson Johnson-Cook (Photo by Chad Simmons/Rivals)

WHERE MIAMI IS ALL-IN

RB — Myson Johnson-Cook

Miami has made him the clear priority and is pushing accordingly. There is real confidence in their position right now. Read more about Cook HERE

WR — Jaden Upshaw

Decision April 15. Miami made its move and is now waiting to see if it’s enough with this extremely high-priority recruit. We have sources in Colllege Station who tell us that Texas A&M thinks it will win. That doesn’t mean the Aggies will. Read more about Upshaw HERE

TE — Jaxon Dollar / Jordan Karhoff

Miami is targeting one of the two and is in strong position for both. Both visited in the last week. Dollar is high on Notre Dame and Georgia while Texas A&M is the nuisance for Karhoff just like it is for Upshaw.

SETTING THE TONE (TRENCHES)

OL — Mark Matthews + Sean Tatum

Miami isn’t just competing here — it’s dictating. Matthews named a Top 4 this week. Tatum could be Miami’s next commit. There is strong belief internally that both could end up in the class, which would define the foundation of this group – again.

DEFENSIVE STRATEGY

Miami isn’t casting a wide net on defense. It’s targeting specific high-end players:

DJ Jacobs (battle with Ohio State, where he is committed. 5-star believed to be best at the position)

(battle with Ohio State, where he is committed. 5-star believed to be best at the position) Jaiden Bryant (battle with LSU). Read more aout Bryant HERE

(battle with LSU). Read more aout Bryant HERE Ezekiel Ayangbile (priority target). Read more about Ayangbile HERE

This is a focused approach.

EJ Holland/On3

INSIDE THE SHIFT

Johnson-Cook has emerged as the clear RB priority — not one of many

Upshaw is now a true decision-week battle, not just a target

Along the offensive line, Miami is operating from a position of strength

The next two weeks are expected to produce movement

PREDICTION PULSE

If Miami lands Johnson-Cook, it could trigger a run.

NEXT TO POP

Sean Tatum remains the most likely next commitment.

Sean Tatum (Keith Niebuhr/On3)

BOTTOM LINE

Miami isn’t reacting anymore.

It’s choosing — and closing.

Get ready for some fireworks!