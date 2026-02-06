The CaneSport 30 for 30: Ranking top 30 Miami Hurricanes with 30 or more reps of experience … No. 15 Zechariah Poyser

The CaneSport 30 for 30: Ranking top 30 Miami Hurricanes with 30 or more reps of experience … No. 15 Zechariah Poyserby: Matt Shodell23 minutes agocanesportRead In AppJan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive back Zechariah Poyser (7) tackles Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (3) in the first quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn ImagesWe are ranking the top Miami players with 30 or more reps and seeing how they stack up. We are at No. 15, Zechariah Poyser.