The CaneSport 30 for 30: Ranking top 30 Miami Hurricanes with 30 or more reps of experience … No. 19 Jack Olsen

The CaneSport 30 for 30: Ranking top 30 Miami Hurricanes with 30 or more reps of experience … No. 19 Jack Olsenby: Matt Shodell39 minutes agocanesportRead In AppNov 22, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats kicker Jack Olsen (82) kicks the game winning field goal against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn ImagesWe are ranking the top Miami players with 30 or more reps and seeing how they stack up. We are at No. 19, Jack Olsen.