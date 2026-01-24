The CaneSport 30 for 30: Ranking top 30 Miami Hurricanes with 30 or more reps of experience … No. 28 Ethan O’Connor

The CaneSport 30 for 30: Ranking top 30 Miami Hurricanes with 30 or more reps of experience … No. 28 Ethan O’Connorby: Matt Shodell1 hour agocanesportRead In AppMiami Hurricanes defensive back Ethan O'Connor (24) tackles Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Brandon Inniss (1) after he dropped a pass during the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for the College Football Playoff quarterfinal game on Dec. 31, 2025.We are ranking the top Miami players with 30 or more reps and seeing how they stack up. We are at No. 28, Ethan O’Connor.