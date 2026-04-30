The CaneSport Miami Hurricanes Recruiting Minute
A 1-MINUTE SNAPSHOT OF MIAMI RECRUITING
THE STATE
5-Star Tight End Jaxon Dollar is on the clock.
Dollar is scheduled to commit today.
Miami has been in his top three with Notre Dame and Georgia since the Spring Splash visit. A Dollar commitment would be the silver lining to this week’s disappointing Mark Matthews news — filling the TE need and adding a 5-star to offset the potential loss.
RESOURCE ALLOCATION
The Matthews overreaction continues.
The bottom line.
He’s a left tackle. Jackson Cantwell is a left tackle likely starting this fall from Day 1.
Don’t overthink it.
Yes that seems like spin. Yes Miami is on the verge of missing on the most important target on its board in Matthews.
But this one isn’t about NIL, coaching, or development. It’s about choice.
This isn’t a potential loss at the finish line. Miami prioritized him for years.
It’s not about money. Miami matched or exceeded financially.
It’s not about development. Miami offers elite OL development (Cristobal + Mirabal).
It’s a player decision — plain and simple.
Miami had proximity, relationships, and momentum and still it looks like Matthews is choosing to leave.
It happens. Maybe more often than anyone would like or understand. But it does happen.
As Miami tries to win Matthews back, focus on the hits — Rueben Bain, Mark Fletcher, Malachi Toney.
Some want to stay home and build Miami
Others just want to leave.
Why This Won’t Derail the Class
Here’s the part that matters moving forward. The Offensive Line Is Still Strong
- Jackson Cantwell –future anchor
- Jaden Wilkerson – -developing
- Ben Congdon — high-upside
- Current roster — stable + deep
Matthews would be elite — but is not essential for stability.
If Matthews goes elsewhere, Miami can now go all-in elsewhere too.
Matthews is expensive. But now priorities shift.
- Miami lands another high-end OT, but not necessarily same tier. Oluwasemilore Olubobola (Top 50) and Joshua Sam-Epelle are the top candidates. If they drop, expect national board work and a quick shift to Plan B targets. Olubobola was expected to follow Matthews to A&M — but could now flip. That’s the most important name on the OL board right now.
- Miami converts this into 2–3 elite defensive wins like Edge DJ Jacobs / Jaiden Bryant and inside force David Folorunsho.
This could become the defining storyline of the class.
Let’s not also forget elite linebacker Kaden Henderson. Miami is all in and right at the top with Texas A&M.
Those are all more scarce, high-impact positions.
It’s all in how you respond and right now, Miami’s response is clear:
Reload. Reallocate. Go win somewhere else on the board.
THE INTEL:
Miami is in the Mix for Five-Star Donte Wright
There’s real buzz behind the scenes that Miami is more involved than people think with Georgia commit Donte Wright because of a strong perceived fit with scheme + culture + city.
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But… There’s Real Split Opinion. Some sources are completely dismissing Miami, the Canes viewed by some as outside the true top tier.
Oregon gets equal buzz and he is committed to the Bulldogs.
This isn’t clean intel — and that’s what makes it interesting.
Uncertainty is growing as decision time approaches.
This recruitment is volatile — and perception depends on who you talk to.
The reason Miami keeps popping up here is aggressive, physical DB play style, an opportunity for early impact, strong DB development track record (Will Harris) and cultural fit with South Florida + NFL pipeline appeal.
For a player like Wright, that combination can be very real — not just fluff.
THE BIG PICTURE OF MIAMI’S APPROACH
This fits a bigger pattern you’re seeing right now:
Miami is staying alive in elite recruitments late, positioning itself for flip scenarios and building relationships even when not the favorite.
If Miami pulls this Wright thing off, it’s a national statement DB win, reinforces defensive recruiting momentum, and validates the “stay in it late” strategy.
This isn’t a recruitment Miami is controlling.
But it is one where they’ve positioned themselves to capitalize if things break their way.
And right now, that’s exactly how the Hurricanes are recruiting across the board.
BIG BOARD MOVEMENT
- David Folorunsho — Miami firmly in it despite Notre Dame RPM edge. Georgia, Michigan, Texas Tech are also in it. Commitment date set: May 15. Notre Dame: Current RPM favorite. Miami: Has been called “top of the list” recently. Texas Tech: Fast riser, real threat Georgia/Michigan: Lurking but less buzz right now. This is a legit 3-team race heading into the final weeks
- Ezekiel Ayangbile — Miami momentum. Strong fit physically + upside
- Xavier Muhammad — Miami may already have the edge. Staff pushing hard. Miami could land BOTH Ayangbile + Muhammad which would be a massive interior haul
- Brayden Parks — strong positioning. Rivals300 DT is a major piece. Loved Miami visit, OV expected. Strong staff relationships. If Miami misses on one elite DL… Parks becomes critical insurance (or addition)
- Bode Sparrow — Visits set: Oklahoma / BYU / Utah. Miami is the mix for final Ovs. Distance + regional pull = challenge, but staff clearly LOVES him. If Miami gets him back for an OV, this becomes real. If not, it’s probably uphill.
- Jarrell Chandler — Miami is chasing Tennessee for the Top 100 safety with Corey Hetherman pushing hard on a home visit.