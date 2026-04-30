The CaneSport Miami Hurricanes Recruiting Minute

A 1-MINUTE SNAPSHOT OF MIAMI RECRUITING

THE STATE

5-Star Tight End Jaxon Dollar is on the clock.

Dollar is scheduled to commit today.

Miami has been in his top three with Notre Dame and Georgia since the Spring Splash visit. A Dollar commitment would be the silver lining to this week’s disappointing Mark Matthews news — filling the TE need and adding a 5-star to offset the potential loss.

RESOURCE ALLOCATION

The Matthews overreaction continues.

The bottom line.

He’s a left tackle. Jackson Cantwell is a left tackle likely starting this fall from Day 1.

Don’t overthink it.

Yes that seems like spin. Yes Miami is on the verge of missing on the most important target on its board in Matthews.

But this one isn’t about NIL, coaching, or development. It’s about choice.

This isn’t a potential loss at the finish line. Miami prioritized him for years.

It’s not about money. Miami matched or exceeded financially.

It’s not about development. Miami offers elite OL development (Cristobal + Mirabal).

It’s a player decision — plain and simple.

Miami had proximity, relationships, and momentum and still it looks like Matthews is choosing to leave.

It happens. Maybe more often than anyone would like or understand. But it does happen.

As Miami tries to win Matthews back, focus on the hits — Rueben Bain, Mark Fletcher, Malachi Toney.

Some want to stay home and build Miami

Others just want to leave.

Why This Won’t Derail the Class

Here’s the part that matters moving forward. The Offensive Line Is Still Strong

Matthews would be elite — but is not essential for stability.

If Matthews goes elsewhere, Miami can now go all-in elsewhere too.

Matthews is expensive. But now priorities shift.

Oluwasemilore Olubobola (Photo by Chad Simmons)

Miami lands another high-end OT, but not necessarily same tier. Oluwasemilore Olubobola (Top 50) and Joshua Sam-Epelle are the top candidates. If they drop, expect national board work and a quick shift to Plan B targets. Olubobola was expected to follow Matthews to A&M — but could now flip. That’s the most important name on the OL board right now.



(Top 50) and are the top candidates. If they drop, expect national board work and a quick shift to Plan B targets. Olubobola was expected to follow Matthews to A&M — but could now flip. That’s the most important name on the OL board right now. Miami converts this into 2–3 elite defensive wins like Edge DJ Jacobs / Jaiden Bryant and inside force David Folorunsho.

This could become the defining storyline of the class.

Let’s not also forget elite linebacker Kaden Henderson. Miami is all in and right at the top with Texas A&M.

Those are all more scarce, high-impact positions.

It’s all in how you respond and right now, Miami’s response is clear:

Reload. Reallocate. Go win somewhere else on the board.

EJ Holland/On3

THE INTEL:

Miami is in the Mix for Five-Star Donte Wright

There’s real buzz behind the scenes that Miami is more involved than people think with Georgia commit Donte Wright because of a strong perceived fit with scheme + culture + city.

But… There’s Real Split Opinion. Some sources are completely dismissing Miami, the Canes viewed by some as outside the true top tier.

Oregon gets equal buzz and he is committed to the Bulldogs.

This isn’t clean intel — and that’s what makes it interesting.

Uncertainty is growing as decision time approaches.

This recruitment is volatile — and perception depends on who you talk to.

The reason Miami keeps popping up here is aggressive, physical DB play style, an opportunity for early impact, strong DB development track record (Will Harris) and cultural fit with South Florida + NFL pipeline appeal.

For a player like Wright, that combination can be very real — not just fluff.

THE BIG PICTURE OF MIAMI’S APPROACH

This fits a bigger pattern you’re seeing right now:

Miami is staying alive in elite recruitments late, positioning itself for flip scenarios and building relationships even when not the favorite.

If Miami pulls this Wright thing off, it’s a national statement DB win, reinforces defensive recruiting momentum, and validates the “stay in it late” strategy.

This isn’t a recruitment Miami is controlling.

But it is one where they’ve positioned themselves to capitalize if things break their way.

And right now, that’s exactly how the Hurricanes are recruiting across the board.

BIG BOARD MOVEMENT