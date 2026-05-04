The CaneSport Miami Hurricanes Recruiting Minute

A 1-MINUTE SNAPSHOT OF MIAMI RECRUITING

THE PULSE

Miami is back in the win column with the addition of running back Ty Keys — and more importantly, the Hurricanes continue to be on the verge of a potential run on the recruiting trail.

With many prospects coming off the board nationally ahead of official visit season, all signs point to more movement coming soon in Coral Gables.

Sources indicate Miami is actively working to close on multiple targets before the final weekend of May, when official visits begin.

OFFENSIVE LINE: DECISION POINT IMMINENT

Mark Matthews — Texas A&M still leads, the shocker so far of the recruiting season. But he has not pulled the trigger yet, which means the Cames are fighting like heck.

Miami made a strong in-home push.

Texas A&M remains the likely destination.

Reality: this is about preference, not a failed pitch by the Canes.

Oluwasemilore Olubobola (Photo by Chad Simmons)

Olu Olubobola — Next Man Up

Top 50 Five-star tackle firmly in play.

Miami made a major impression in-home.

If Matthews goes elsewhere, this becomes a high-stakes Miami vs Notre Dame battle.

Was A&M lean and Miami has surged post-Matthews. Mirabal working. A flip would restore the OL class prestige.

Joshua Sam-Epelle – Can’t forget him. The Four-star has been getting real Miami attention all along.

Massive frame fits nicely in the room.

Heavy attention from Mirabal.

Meanwhile, there are more guys to keep an eye on:

Jatori Williams — Miami very much in it. OV coming.

— Miami very much in it. OV coming. Gus Corsair — top center target, highly valued

— top center target, highly valued Reis Russell — strong option, OV locked in

Miami feels very good about its OL foundation — with or without Matthews. The Hurricanes are building depth + intelligence up front, not just stars

DEFENSIVE LINE: A REAL OPPORTUNITY FOR A SURGE

David Folorunsho — May 15 announcement pending

Five-star priority target, one of the biggest remaining spring decisions.

Miami vs Notre Dame battle. Texas Tech lurks.

Strong confidence inside the program in how this is going. He named Miami his leader after spring visit

A win here = statement pickup. A Folorunsho commitment would be the biggest win of the cycle

Watched Rueben Bain and Akheem Mesidor go in Round 1.

DJ Jacobs – Things have been quiet as Miami tries to flip the Ohio State commit



Ezekiel Ayangbile — May 8 announcement. Could start a Miami DL run.

Miami trending

LSU, Virginia Tech competition

Staff has felt good since visit

This could be the first DL domino

4-star DL Ezekiel Ayangbile (Sam Spiegelman, Rivals)

Marquis Evans — Quietly Strong Position

Alabama-based DL target

Miami in a very good spot

Auburn, Florida involved

Jamar Thompson – Miami leading here too with a final four that also includes Auburn, Michigan, Ohio State for the 305-pounder.

No. 1 DL in Florida.

West Boca local tie

Named Miami his leader.

The Bain/Mesidor/Moten pipeline story plays directly into this recruitment as well.

Jaiden Bryant – Flip attempt remains

LSU commit but OV set for May 29

Jason Taylor involved.

Miami is a realistic option.

Flipping both Jacobs and Bryant would be transformative for the defensive class

THE BIG PICTURE

There’s a real scenario where Miami lands:

Ayangbile

Folorunsho

Evans

Thompson

That would be an elite interior haul.

MEANWHILE THE TIGHT END BOARD IS TIGHTENING

Jordan Karhoff — looking like top target, Miami in strong spot. He jumped 54 spots to No. 158 in Rivals rankings. He’s on Miami’s radar as a TE target after the Dollar miss to Georgia.

— looking like top target, Miami in strong spot. He jumped 54 spots to No. 158 in Rivals rankings. He’s on Miami’s radar as a TE target after the Dollar miss to Georgia. Anthony Cartwright — still very much in play

— still very much in play Holden Niemi — also firmly on radar

TIDBITS

Andre Hyppolite – Commit has seemed imminent since three spring visits by the North Miami Beach product. Florida and Minnesota still technically involved. Delay is creating questions though.

Kaden Henderson – Texas A&M has been perceived leader for the No. 1 LB nationally with a whole bunch of suitors. “Trying to bring a national championship back to Miami” is still the most telling thing he’s said. OV season is where this likely plays out.



Tre Moore — Primary WR target. Rivals analyst Sam Spiegelman has logged a prediction to Miami. Dropped to No. 217 in Rivals update but Miami’s standing hasn’t changed.

Ba’Roc Willis — Staff confidence internally high and could be part of a potential 3-LB haul with Henderson and Randle.

Noah Glover — Multiple contacts with DC Corey Hetherman. Miami is right at the top. Becomes a bigger factor if Henderson goes elsewhere.



Brayden Tyson – Second RB target after Keys has high upside. OV locked June 5. Miami still wants two backs. With Keys committed, Tyson as the complement remains the goal.

JuJu Johnson — Top CB nationally. Miami visit ahead. CB is a board need.

THE FINAL TAKE



Miami has multiple opportunities to build real momentum in the coming weeks.

Ayangbile → could be next

Folorunsho → program-defining win

Olubobola → elite OL pivot

Karhoff → quiet but important TE

Hyppolite → likely in-state addition

This board is about to move — and fast.

Everything is lining up for the Hurricanes to make a move.