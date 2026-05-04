The CaneSport Miami Hurricanes Recruiting Minute
A 1-MINUTE SNAPSHOT OF MIAMI RECRUITING
THE PULSE
Miami is back in the win column with the addition of running back Ty Keys — and more importantly, the Hurricanes continue to be on the verge of a potential run on the recruiting trail.
With many prospects coming off the board nationally ahead of official visit season, all signs point to more movement coming soon in Coral Gables.
Sources indicate Miami is actively working to close on multiple targets before the final weekend of May, when official visits begin.
OFFENSIVE LINE: DECISION POINT IMMINENT
Mark Matthews — Texas A&M still leads, the shocker so far of the recruiting season. But he has not pulled the trigger yet, which means the Cames are fighting like heck.
- Miami made a strong in-home push.
- Texas A&M remains the likely destination.
- Reality: this is about preference, not a failed pitch by the Canes.
Olu Olubobola — Next Man Up
- Top 50 Five-star tackle firmly in play.
- Miami made a major impression in-home.
- If Matthews goes elsewhere, this becomes a high-stakes Miami vs Notre Dame battle.
- Was A&M lean and Miami has surged post-Matthews. Mirabal working. A flip would restore the OL class prestige.
Joshua Sam-Epelle – Can’t forget him. The Four-star has been getting real Miami attention all along.
- Massive frame fits nicely in the room.
- Heavy attention from Mirabal.
Meanwhile, there are more guys to keep an eye on:
- Jatori Williams — Miami very much in it. OV coming.
- Gus Corsair — top center target, highly valued
- Reis Russell — strong option, OV locked in
Miami feels very good about its OL foundation — with or without Matthews. The Hurricanes are building depth + intelligence up front, not just stars
DEFENSIVE LINE: A REAL OPPORTUNITY FOR A SURGE
David Folorunsho — May 15 announcement pending
- Five-star priority target, one of the biggest remaining spring decisions.
- Miami vs Notre Dame battle. Texas Tech lurks.
- Strong confidence inside the program in how this is going. He named Miami his leader after spring visit
- A win here = statement pickup. A Folorunsho commitment would be the biggest win of the cycle
- Watched Rueben Bain and Akheem Mesidor go in Round 1.
DJ Jacobs – Things have been quiet as Miami tries to flip the Ohio State commit
Ezekiel Ayangbile — May 8 announcement. Could start a Miami DL run.
- Miami trending
- LSU, Virginia Tech competition
- Staff has felt good since visit
- This could be the first DL domino
Marquis Evans — Quietly Strong Position
- Alabama-based DL target
- Miami in a very good spot
- Auburn, Florida involved
Jamar Thompson – Miami leading here too with a final four that also includes Auburn, Michigan, Ohio State for the 305-pounder.
- 1
5-star C Obinna Ekezie Jr. commits to Louisville, will reclassify
- 2
Report: Brendan Sorsby hires attorney from House case
- 3
5-star TE Ahmad Hudson commits to LSU
- 4
Ryan Silverfield working to reset the standard at Arkansas
- 5
UCLA legacy RB Duece Jones-Drew commits to Bruins
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
- No. 1 DL in Florida.
- West Boca local tie
- Named Miami his leader.
- The Bain/Mesidor/Moten pipeline story plays directly into this recruitment as well.
Jaiden Bryant – Flip attempt remains
- LSU commit but OV set for May 29
- Jason Taylor involved.
- Miami is a realistic option.
- Flipping both Jacobs and Bryant would be transformative for the defensive class
THE BIG PICTURE
There’s a real scenario where Miami lands:
- Ayangbile
- Folorunsho
- Evans
- Thompson
That would be an elite interior haul.
MEANWHILE THE TIGHT END BOARD IS TIGHTENING
- Jordan Karhoff — looking like top target, Miami in strong spot. He jumped 54 spots to No. 158 in Rivals rankings. He’s on Miami’s radar as a TE target after the Dollar miss to Georgia.
- Anthony Cartwright — still very much in play
- Holden Niemi — also firmly on radar
TIDBITS
Andre Hyppolite – Commit has seemed imminent since three spring visits by the North Miami Beach product. Florida and Minnesota still technically involved. Delay is creating questions though.
Kaden Henderson – Texas A&M has been perceived leader for the No. 1 LB nationally with a whole bunch of suitors. “Trying to bring a national championship back to Miami” is still the most telling thing he’s said. OV season is where this likely plays out.
Tre Moore — Primary WR target. Rivals analyst Sam Spiegelman has logged a prediction to Miami. Dropped to No. 217 in Rivals update but Miami’s standing hasn’t changed.
Ba’Roc Willis — Staff confidence internally high and could be part of a potential 3-LB haul with Henderson and Randle.
Noah Glover — Multiple contacts with DC Corey Hetherman. Miami is right at the top. Becomes a bigger factor if Henderson goes elsewhere.
Brayden Tyson – Second RB target after Keys has high upside. OV locked June 5. Miami still wants two backs. With Keys committed, Tyson as the complement remains the goal.
JuJu Johnson — Top CB nationally. Miami visit ahead. CB is a board need.
THE FINAL TAKE
Miami has multiple opportunities to build real momentum in the coming weeks.
- Ayangbile → could be next
- Folorunsho → program-defining win
- Olubobola → elite OL pivot
- Karhoff → quiet but important TE
- Hyppolite → likely in-state addition
This board is about to move — and fast.
Everything is lining up for the Hurricanes to make a move.
- Decisions are coming fast
- Targets are narrowing
- Staff is pushing to close