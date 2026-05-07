The CaneSport Miami Hurricanes Recruiting Minute

A 1-MINUTE SNAPSHOT OF MIAMI RECRUITING

THE PULSE

Miami’s recruiting momentum is starting to shift toward what could become the defining storyline of the 2027 cycle — the trenches.

The Hurricanes are suddenly in strong position for multiple elite defensive linemen as commitment season begins heating up nationally.

One of the biggest names to watch is Houston defensive lineman Ezekiel Ayangbile, who is expected to announce Friday for the Canes.

Miami has surged since his spring visit to Coral Gables and there’s growing confidence around the Hurricanes heading into the decision over LSU and Virginia Tech. RIvals analyst Steve Wiltfong has entered a RPM prediction in favor of Miami and the CaneSport Recruiting Minute has been totally onboard for some time.

Ayangbile raved about Miami’s culture, intensity and development plan following his recent trip, saying the program made him feel at home while also showcasing a physical brand of football that stood out immediately at practice.

EJ Holland/On3

Chicago five-star David Folorunsho remains one of the most important targets on Miami’s board with a May 15 commitment date approaching.

Notre Dame remains a major factor, but Miami continues to feel optimistic coming out of spring evaluations.

Damione Lewis and the Hurricanes have made Folorunsho a priority and continue investing heavily in the Midwest pipeline.

Another name to continue monitoring closely is Xavier Muhammad out of Houston. Miami remains firmly in his Top 4 and has built a strong relationship there heading into official visit season.

Meanwhile, Miami’s massive May 29 official visit weekend continues taking shape and could become the centerpiece of the entire recruiting cycle.

One of the biggest names expected that weekend is St. Thomas Aquinas Top 100 receiver Julius Jones, who has narrowed his list to Miami, Notre Dame and Oregon.

The industry may lean toward Notre Dame for Jones right now, especially after the Irish landed teammate Zayden Gamble, but Miami remains firmly in the fight thanks largely to the relationship Jones has built with Kevin Beard and Mario Cristobal.

Jones is expected to start his official visit schedule in Coral Gables before making a final decision shortly after.

Miami is also set to host Aquinas defensive back Jaden Carey that same weekend. Carey is a Miami legacy and has long been on the Hurricanes’ radar, though this recruitment still feels wide open heading into official visits.

And then there’s Mark Matthews.

The five-star offensive tackle keeps pushing back his commitment date despite heavy Texas A&M buzz over the past two weeks. That can only be good for the Hurricanes.

Miami continues fighting hard to keep the elite local tackle home while also positioning itself strongly with fellow five-star tackle Olu Olubobola, who has quickly emerged as one of the biggest offensive line targets in the country.

One thing is becoming increasingly clear — Miami is recruiting this cycle with a very specific strategy.

The Hurricanes are expected to sign a smaller class built around premium positions, trench dominance and elite developmental upside rather than simply chasing volume.

Miami is prioritizing EDGE, offensive line, and defensive line while trusting the current roster structure and young talent are already in place, which they really seem to be.

That strategy is beginning to show up all over the board.

The next two weeks could define the direction of the entire class.

MIAMI ABOUT TO GO ON A DEFENSIVE LINE RUN

That’s becoming the strongest momentum angle on the board right now.

Because if Ayangbile pops as expected… AND then Folorunsho … suddenly Miami’s identity this cycle becomes:

DEFENSIVE VIOLENCE

Which fits the Cristobal / Corey Hetherman plan perfectly.

THE OTHER IMPORTANT DETAIL

This:

“I loved what they have planned for me…”

…is becoming a recurring theme with Miami defensive recruiting.

You’re hearing it from:

Ayangbile

Folorunsho

Henderson

Sparrow

Snell

Bryant

Donte Wright

Miami’s staff is clearly selling:

developmental structure

role clarity

NFL projection

physical identity

That’s resonating nationally.

WHY NUMBERS ARE TIGHT IN THIS CYCLE

The Hurricanes already have 29 players enrolled from the 2026 class, including 13 transfers, and their roster is loaded coming off a CFP National Championship Game appearance.

The 2027 class will likely land in the 18-22 player range rather than the 30+ of a typical Cristobal cycle.

The math is intentional: fewer roster spots available means higher average quality per commit. It also means every official visit slot is precious — the staff is being selective about who gets an OV, which should make each commitment this summer feel significant.

The downside is that misses —Dollar, Johnson-Cook — hit harder when the class is smaller but Miami bounced back quick with the Ty Keys commit.

The upside is a higher blue-chip rate and a tighter, more cohesive recruiting class. Fans should recalibrate expectations on total numbers and focus on the quality of the targets remaining.

HUGE VISIT WEEKEND ON THE HORIZON

May 29 is the most important single day of the recruiting calendar so far. Jaiden Bryant (LSU commit flip attempt), Nick Lennear (commit retention), and Demarcus Deroche all have OVs that day among many others.

Here is the current list

WR Nick Lennear, Miami (Fla.) Carol City (No. 24) — Miami commit

WR Julius Jones, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas (No. 84) — Miami battling Notre Dame, Oregon and Florida.

WR Tre Moore, Pflugerville (Texas) Weiss (No. 170) — Miami battling LSU, Texas and Ohio State.

OL Joshua Sam-Epelle, Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County (No. 116) — Miami battling Georgia, Georgia Tech, LSU and Tennessee.

OL Sean Tatum, Fort Pierce (Fla.) John Carroll (No. 162) — Miami commit

DL Jalen Brewster, Cedar Hill (Texas) High (No. 1) — Committed to Texas Tech

DL Ezekiel Ayangbile, Houston (Texas) Langham Creek (No. 179) — Battling Kentucky, LSU and Virginia Tech.

DL Demarco Jenkins, Pearland (Texas) High (No. 301) — Battling SMU, TCU and Texas.

EDGE Jaiden Bryant, Irmo (S.C.) High (No. 29) — Committed to LSU

EDGE Marquis Evans, Birmingham (Ala.) Spain Park (No. 405) — Battling Auburn, Florida and Ohio State.

EDGE Trevoris Finley, Miami (Fla.) Carol City (No. 926) — Evaluating closely

LB Kaden Henderson, Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit (No. 23) — Battling Notre Dame, LSU, Ohio State and Texas A&M.

LB Noah Glover, Haymarket (Va.) Battlefield (No. 196) — Battling Georgia and Texas A&M.

LB Jalaythan Mayfield, Lincolnton (N.C.) High (No. 228) — Battling Georgia, Kentucky, Indiana and Oregon.

DB Juju Johnson, Long Beach (Calif.) Poly (No. 69) — Battling Oklahoma, Cal, Michigan and UCLA.

DB Jaden Carey, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas (No. 426) — Battling Florida and Ohio State.