The CaneSport Miami Hurricanes Recruiting Minute

A 1-MINUTE SNAPSHOT OF MIAMI RECRUITING

THE PULSE

Miami landed its 10th commit of the 2027 cycle Friday when Ezekiel Ayangbile chose the Hurricanes over LSU and Virginia Tech. The 6-3, 275-pound interior defender from Houston recorded 50 tackles, eight tackles for loss and three sacks as a junior.

This is a meaningful win on multiple levels. The Hurricanes absolutely love Ayangbile’s versatility, physicality and developmental upside. Virginia Tech had a personal connection in this recruitment — Ayangbile is a Hokies legacy — making Miami’s ability to flip that dynamic significant.

The DT board is the most exciting position group in the class. Ayangbile committed, Jamar Thompson has named Miami his leader, and David Folorunsho decides in 7 days. All three in one class would be historically elite interior production.

The Hurricanes are entering what could be the defining stretch of the 2027 cycle.

The momentum right now? It starts in the trenches. Miami is continuing to surge with multiple elite defensive front targets nationally.

(Ethan McDowell/The Wolverine)

Five-star Chicago defensive lineman Folorunsho remains one of the biggest recruitments on the board. Notre Dame continues carrying major buzz nationally, but Miami is very much alive and continues battling aggressively behind the scenes heading toward his May 15 announcement.

The Hurricanes made a massive impression during his spring visit and still believe they have a real shot to pull off another major Midwest recruiting win.

A Folorunsho commitment moves Miami back into the top 10 nationally overnight.

Houston defensive lineman Xavier Muhammad is another name trending strongly with Miami. Damione Lewis continues working the Houston pipeline heavily, and the athletic Top247 prospect has Miami firmly in the mix heading into official visit season.

Meanwhile, Miami’s EDGE board also remains one of the most fascinating storylines in the country.

Five-star Ohio State commit DJ Jacobs remains a major target despite his pledge to the Buckeyes. Jason Taylor continues personally recruiting him and Miami still believes it has a legitimate chance to flip him long-term.

The same goes for LSU EDGE commit Jaiden Bryant. Bryant has locked in his official visit for May 29 and Miami continues making real progress there. Right now, Miami and Texas A&M appear to be the two biggest threats to LSU in that recruitment.

And Miami quietly entered the picture for another South Florida EDGE.

Lake Worth pass rusher Jayvon Dawson picked up a Miami offer this week and immediately called the Hurricanes his dream school. North Carolina and Kentucky have generated the most momentum so far, but Miami entering the mix changes the dynamic quickly.

Jayvon Dawson

On offense, the biggest storyline remains five-star tackle Mark Matthews.

After major Texas A&M momentum earlier in the week, Matthews has now slowed down his process and plans to take official visits before making a final summer decision.

That’s important for Miami.

The Hurricanes remain the constant in this recruitment and continue checking every major box:

* elite offensive line development

* NFL production

* national title contention

* staying home in South Florida

Miami will now get another major swing during the massive May 29 official visit weekend before Matthews heads to Texas A&M on June 5.

And speaking of May 29 — that weekend is becoming absolutely loaded.

Expected visitors include:

* Mark Matthews

* Julius Jones

* Kaden Henderson

* Tre Moore

* Jaiden Bryant

* Donte Wright

* multiple elite trench prospects nationally

This could become the centerpiece recruiting weekend of the entire cycle.

At wide receiver, Texas standout Moore has officially narrowed things down to Miami, Washington and Ohio State. Miami absolutely loves the fit there and views Moore as one of the top outside receiver targets remaining on the board.

The Hurricanes are also aggressively rebuilding the slot receiver board after moving on from Ah’Mari Stevens.

WR target Tre Britton III (photo by Chad Simmons for On3).

One new name to know:

Tre Britton III out of Michigan.

Miami just offered him recently and already secured an official visit for May 29. Britton is teammates on the 7v7 circuit with elite linebacker target Kaden Henderson, and the two have already been discussing Miami together behind the scenes.

Speaking of Henderson — Miami continues battling Texas A&M heavily there.

Corey Hetherman and Mario Cristobal remain deeply involved, and Miami still feels very much in this race heading into official visits.

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