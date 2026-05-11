The CaneSport Miami Hurricanes Recruiting Minute

A 1-MINUTE SNAPSHOT OF MIAMI RECRUITING

THE PULSE

We have been talking about it for weeks. Now, after two commitments the past three days, Miami’s recruiting momentum is starting to feel very real.

The Hurricanes just landed one of the biggest defensive back commitments in the country with five-star corner Donte Wright flipping from Georgia — and now attention immediately turns toward who could be next.

And there are several major names trending in Miami’s direction.

One of the hottest names on the board right now is Texas receiver Tre Moore.

The Rivals300 pass catcher recently narrowed his recruitment down to Miami, Ohio State and Washington after eliminating programs like Texas, LSU, Texas A&M and Michigan.

That’s significant.

Miami has quietly positioned itself extremely well here.

Receivers Coqach Kevin Beard has built a very strong relationship with Moore and the Hurricanes view him as one of the best overall fits at receiver in the class — a physical outside target who fits exactly what offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson wants offensively.

Ohio State is always dangerous when it comes to elite receivers, but there’s growing confidence that Miami has real momentum heading into official visits.

Another name Miami feels very good about: Ohio tight end Jordan Karhoff.

Karhoff continues keeping things very quiet publicly, but internally Miami has made a major move following his spring visit to Coral Gables. The Hurricanes view him as one of the top remaining tight end targets on the board and there’s belief Miami sits in a strong position if Ohio State doesn’t fully ramp up its push.

Then there’s the biggest defensive line battle remaining: David Folorunsho.

The five-star Chicago defensive lineman announces May 15 and Miami continues battling Notre Dame heavily down the stretch. The Irish still carry major momentum nationally because of regional ties and relationships, but Miami absolutely changed this recruitment during Folorunsho’s spring visit.

The Hurricanes made him feel like a top priority and continue believing they have a legitimate chance to pull off another major Midwest recruiting win.

And speaking of defensive line recruiting — Miami may not be done in Houston either.

Fresh off landing Ezekiel Ayangbile, the Hurricanes are also trending strongly with Rivals300 defensive lineman Xavier Muhammad. Miami continues carefully evaluating the defensive line board this spring, but if the staff decides to go all-in here, there’s strong belief Muhammad could eventually land in the class.

That would give Miami another massive win in Texas and continue building what’s becoming a very impressive trench haul nationally.

The 2027 Class Is Building a Trench Identity — And Thursday Is the Defining Moment

Miami’s recruiting momentum in the 2027 cycle has crystallized around one theme: the trenches. It started with Sean Tatum (4★ IOL) committing in April. Tyler Ford (OT) followed. Ezekiel Ayangbile (4★ DL) committed Friday. And Thursday, 5★ DT Folorunsho — the No. 9 prospect in the country — announces his commitment on Rivals YouTube. That’s exactly the Cristobal blueprint.

EJ Holland/On3

And one local name to continue monitoring: Andre Hyppolite.

The North Miami Beach defensive back has quickly emerged as one of the most intriguing secondary targets on the board. Miami has positioned itself strongly following multiple campus visits this spring and the Hurricanes currently appear to be the frontrunner over Florida.

What’s becoming increasingly clear about this class is the overall structure.

Miami is recruiting nationally at a very high level:

California

Texas

Chicago

Ohio

South Florida

And the Hurricanes are doing it while focusing heavily on premium positions: corners, receivers, EDGE rushers, offensive tackles and defensive linemen.

It’s a targeted, high-end talent acquisition class built around impact players.

And after landing Donte Wright, the confidence around the program internally feels much different heading into official visit season.

The May 29 weekend especially continues looking massive.

That group is expected to feature:

Mark Matthews

Julius Jones

Tre Moore

Jaiden Bryant

Kaden Henderson

multiple elite trench prospects nationally

Miami now has momentum.

The next question:

How big can this run become?