The CaneSport Miami Hurricanes Recruiting Minute

A 1-MINUTE SNAPSHOT OF MIAMI RECRUITING

THE PULSE

Miami’s recruiting momentum is no longer theoretical.

The Hurricanes are entering one of the biggest stretches of the entire 2027 cycle with elite national targets preparing to come off the board — and Miami firmly in the middle of several major battles.

The latest surge started with two huge additions.

Five-star cornerback Donte Wright flipped from Georgia, giving Miami one of the best defensive backs in America and the highest-ranked player in the Hurricanes’ class. Then Miami added defensive lineman Ezekiel Ayangbile over LSU and Virginia Tech, continuing the staff’s push to build this class through premium positions.

Those two wins pushed Miami back into the national Top 5 and changed the tone heading into official visits.

Now comes the next test.

Two five-star prospects with decisions imminent.

EJ Holland/On3

Five-star offensive tackle Mark Matthews is expected to announce Friday, with Texas A&M currently carrying the buzz. Miami is still fighting and will continue recruiting him even if he picks the Aggies. The Hurricanes helped delay what once looked like an imminent A&M decision, but the expectation today remains that Texas A&M is the team to beat.

Five-star DT David Folorunsho (No. 9 overall) decides Thursday on Rivals YouTube, with the Rivals RPM giving Notre Dame a 76.1% edge while Miami battles. The Irish have overwhelming institutional advantages: Folorunsho’s head coach Tom Zbikowski is a former Notre Dame star, the school president has Irish roots, and his personal trainer Kerry Neal is a former ND defensive lineman. Folorunsho has made multiple trips to South Bend, including one with his mother. But communication with Miami remains strong, and the Hurricanes still believe they have a real shot to pull off another national surprise.

At EDGE, Miami is all-in on two major flip targets: Ohio State commit DJ Jacobs and LSU commit Jaiden Bryant. Bryant will officially visit Miami on May 29, and the Hurricanes are battling Texas A&M as one of the biggest threats to LSU. Jacobs remains quieter publicly, but Miami continues working that recruitment behind the scenes.

The wide receiver board is also heating up.

Tre Moore has Miami in his final three with Ohio State and Washington, and the Hurricanes appear to be in very strong shape heading into his May 29 official visit. Miami is also pushing USC commits Quentin Hale and Eli Woodard as the staff continues searching for more explosive playmakers to pair with Nick Lennear.

One of the quieter names to watch is tight end Jordan Karhoff. Miami, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech are now the main contenders, and Karhoff plans to decide around mid-June. Miami made a major impression on his spring visit and remains in a strong spot.

Defensively, Corey Hetherman’s board is expanding. Kaden Henderson remains a Miami-Texas A&M battle, while Jarrell Chandler is a safety-linebacker hybrid to watch ahead of his May 19 decision.

And don’t overlook the under-the-radar EDGE group. Miami is now evaluating Yahzeen Zion, Adriel Rojas and local pass rusher Jayvon Dawson, who recently called Miami his dream school after receiving an offer.

Jayvon Dawson

WATCH LIST — 13 TARGETS

S Andre Hyppolite – 4★ On3 RPM 96.8% · No date set

LB Kaden Henderson, 4★ · A&M PERCEIVED LEAD, No. 1 LB nationally · Top 5: UM, Bama, ND, A&M, OSU

DT Jamar Thompson, 4★, MIAMI LEADING, Rivals RPM 50.8% · Final 4: UM, Auburn, Mich, OSU

WR Tre Moore, 4★, RIVALS PREDICTION → MIAMI, Sam Spiegelman prediction logged

EDGE Jaiden Bryant, 5★, OV MAY 29, LSU commit · Jason Taylor involved

CB Gabriel Osborne Jr., 4★, MIAMI IN TOP 4

OT Joshua Sam-Epelle, 4★, HEAVY CANE ATTENTION

EDGE DJ Jacobs, 5★, FLIP ATTEMPT, Ohio State commit · Miami investing

LB Ba’Roc Willis, 4★, HIGH CONFIDENCE

LB Noah Glover, 4★, MIAMI AT THE TOP, Multiple Hetherman contacts

RB Brayden Tyson, 4★, OV JUNE 5, Complement to Ty Keys

CB JuJu Johnson, 4★, MULTIPLE VISITS AHEAD

ATH A’mir Sears, 5★, NO. 1 IN 2028, may reclassify, Miami would be team to beat

QUICK HITS

Miami’s pitch for Folorunsho is the right one: Bain (#15) + Mesidor (#22) in Round 1, and Justin Scott (5★ DL from Chicago) also chose Miami. The pipeline precedent exists. It just has to be enough to overcome the institutional Notre Dame connections.



Even though the Rivals RPM for Folorunsho says Notre Dame 76.1%, Texas Tech 19.2%, with Miami not even listed in the top two, Miami is a real factor. But the Canes are the underdog.



With Olubobola headed to Notre Dame, Joshua Sam-Epelle becomes the most critical remaining OT target on the board. Mirabal is already working hard.



Even if Miami loses both this week, the class still sits No. 5 nationally and No. 1 in the ACC. OV season under Cristobal is historically Miami’s strongest stretch. The board is still deep with targets.

The bigger picture is clear.

Miami is building this class around elite upside, trench dominance, perimeter speed and premium defensive talent.

The Hurricanes are not chasing volume.

They are chasing impact.

And over the next two weeks, we’ll find out just how big this recruiting run can become.