The CaneSport Miami Hurricanes Recruiting Minute

A 1-MINUTE SNAPSHOT OF MIAMI RECRUITING

THE PULSE

Miami’s recruiting momentum continues building heading into one of the biggest official visit stretches of the cycle.

The Hurricanes’ defensive back class is now being discussed among the nation’s elite.

And Miami continues carrying momentum in several major recruitments:

Eli Woodard – Former USC commit, Miami has positioned itself extremely well after Woodard reopened his recruitment, Kevin Beard’s work on the West Coast continues paying off.

AJ Randle – Decision time is here. Miami has real momentum after a massive spring push from Corey Hetherman and Mario Cristobal. At 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, Randle fits exactly what Miami wants defensively: Length, Versatility, Range, Coverage upside, Position flexibility. He spent much of last season playing safety and values Miami’s developmental track record heavily.

Tre Moore – The Hurricanes remain in strong shape heading into his May 29 official visit. Washington and Ohio State remain major threats, but Miami’s consistency continues standing out.

Jatori Williams – Even after pushing his decision back to July 4, Miami still appears very well positioned. Alex Mirabal continues anchoring one of the strongest trench recruiting efforts in the country.

THE BIG STORY

Miami’s defensive back class is becoming one of the nation’s best.

Current headliners:

⭐ Donte Wright

⭐ Ai’King Hall

⭐ Jaylyn Jones

⭐ Sherrod Gourdine

The latest major name to officially move the Hurricanes into his top group is elite Oklahoma cornerback Gabriel Osborne Jr. Osborne is the No. 43 overall player nationally, No. 6 cornerback nationally and the No. 3 player in Oklahoma. His length, athleticism and upside continue making him one of the premier defensive backs in the country. Osborne Jr. has officially trimmed his recruitment down to five schools: Miami , Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma.

Miami’s pitch at cornerback right now is strong:

✔ NFL development

✔ Early playing opportunities

✔ Aggressive defensive scheme

✔ Elite DB class momentum

✔ National exposure

The Hurricanes are selling the position extremely well.

(Photo: Rivals)

OFFICIAL VISIT SEASON

The next major stretch begins now.

Miami is preparing for May 29 visits from:

✔ Tre Moore

✔ Noah Glover

✔ Jalaythan Mayfield

✔ Kaden Henderson

✔ Eli Woodard

NEXT TO POP

Thursday night keep an eye on AJ Randle.

All signs continue to point to Miami as his destination. Randle visited Coral Gables this spring and the trip was described as a needle mover. Florida was trending early, but Miami grabbed the momentum because of:

– Corey Hetherman’s relationship-building

– Strong in-home visits

– Consistent communication

– Miami’s developmental pitch

– The atmosphere around the program

The other finalists, in addition to the Gators, are Georgia, NC State, Ohio State and South Carolina. If Randle picks the Hurricanes, he would be the first major LB commitment of the cycle and would open the door to pursuing Ba’Roc Willis and Kaden Henderson in a potential group.

South Carolina remains Miami’s biggest challenger entering decision day. Randle already used an official visit there earlier this month and continues speaking highly of the Gamecocks’ culture and community.

Miami has done everything possible to position itself for this one.

HYPPOLITE HAS AN OV DATE

North Miami Beach safety Andre Hypollite has his OV to Miami set for June 12, with his decision expected shortly after — Florida is the primary competition.

WILLIAMS PUSHES DECISION TO JULY 4

Jatori Williams was expected to decide Friday, but pushed back to July 4 to take all OVs — including Miami on June 5. If he’d decided this week, it likely would have been Miami.

WATCH LIST

EDGE Jaiden Bryant 5★ · OV MAY 29, LSU commit · Jason Taylor involved

LB Kaden Henderson 4★ · A&M PERCEIVED LEAD, No. 1 LB nationally, OV season decides this

WR Tre Moore 4★ · FINAL 3 — MIAMI LEADING Ohio State and Washington

CB Gabriel Osborne Jr. 4★ · MIAMI IN TOP 5

LB Ba’Roc Willis 4★ · HIGH CONFIDENCE INTERNALLY

EDGE DJ Jacobs 5★ · FLIP ATTEMPT, Ohio State commit · Miami investing

OT Joshua Sam-Epelle 4★, HEAVY CANE ATTENTION, Mirabal’s top OT target

RB Brayden Tyson 4★ · OV JUNE 5

WHAT WE’RE HEARING

There is growing confidence around Miami’s overall direction on the trail right now — especially at premium positions like cornerback, wide receiver and linebacker.

The Hurricanes are no longer just stacking talent locally.

They’re recruiting nationally — and winning.