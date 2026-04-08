The CaneSport Miami Hurricanes Recruiting Minute

A 1-MINUTE SNAPSHOT OF MIAMI RECRUITING

THE STATE

Miami’s 2027 class continues to take shape — and it’s being built where Mario Cristobal wants it most: Up front.

On the offensive line, Miami continues to set the tone with targets like Mark Matthews and Sean Tatum, both of whom the staff is in strong position with. The defensive line board is deep and active.

THE NUGGET

4-star LB Kaden Henderson, ranked by Rivals as the top LB in the country, tagged Matthews on X in a graphic connecting Miami’s top three ’27 Florida targets — group commitment chatter is legit. Miami is in the top five for the 4-star LB from Tampa Jesuit with Ohio State, Texas A&M, Alabama and Notre Dame.

Kaden Henderson (Mick Walker/LR)

THE DJ JACOBS SWEEPSTAKES

Miami nearly landed DJ Jacobs before his commitment to Ohio State. Much of the buzz throughout the day pointed toward the Hurricanes before a late surge by the Buckeyes flipped the momentum. Jacobs didn’t make his final decision until minutes before going live.

But despite his commitment, Jacobs has not shut things down and he remains in regular contact with multiple programs — including Miami. Official visits are still expected and Miami appears to be the primary challenger to Ohio State. There is still real belief in some circles that Jacobs could ultimately end up in Coral Gables.

Meanwhile, this recruitment isn’t just about DJ. His younger brother, Dawson Jacobs, is also a major prospect — and the two are widely expected to play together at the next level.

Miami is heavily involved with Dawson as well.

This recruitment is far from finished.

Jamar Thompson

CANES SURGING WITH JAMAR THOMPSON

Jamar Thompson is the No. 1 DL in Florida (Rivals300), a 6-3 305 pounder from West Boca Raton. Final four is believed to be Miami, Auburn, Michigan, Ohio State. Named Miami his leader this weekend. The Canes have a strong local pull while the Big Ten schools are the threat pulling him north.

THE MATTHEWS BUZZ

Matthews, the Five-Star Plus OT from Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas) trimmed to a final four of Georgia, LSU, Miami, and Texas A&M on April 4. He is the No. 3 overall prospect and No. 1 OT in the nation and the universally-recognized best player in the state of Florida. The numbers say Miami: 92.1% on the Rivals RPM. Matthews visited Thursday, then came back to campus again Saturday for the Spring Ball Splash. The proximity factor — playing 30 minutes from home under OL coach Alex Mirabal and Mario Cristobal — is real and growing louder. Texas A&M is the one credible challenger. Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong: “I think the Hurricanes will be tough to beat, but if anyone does beat Miami, maybe it would be Texas A&M.” A commitment would give Miami back-to-back No. 1 OT signees after Jackson Cantwell headlined the ’26 class.

UPSHAW COUNTDOWN IS ON

Jaden Upshaw is the No. 5 WR in the 2027 class (6-2, 190, Leesburg GA) and the younger cousin of current Hurricane WR Daylyn Upshaw — a tie Miami has leaned on hard. He visited Coral Gables multiple times in the past week. Texas A&M is generating real buzz from College Station sources, but Miami remains confident. A commitment alongside 5-star Nick Lennear could give UM the top WR duo in the country in this cycle.

TRENDING

MIAMI STILL LEADS FOR JOHNSON-COOK

Myson Johnson-Cook, the No. 3 RB in the nation, is the most buzzed Miami recruit at the moment. He has completed multiple visits and has a strong bond with new RB coach Favian Upshaw. Official visit already set for May 29. Viewed internally as a likely commitment.

Andre Hyppolite from North Miami Beach remains widely viewed as a Miami lock. Fits the South Florida priority pipeline perfectly and is a natural fit in the defensive scheme.

Ezekiel Ayangbile — Miami is working to get him back for a key official visit.

Xavier Perkins – The Canes are in the top two with a Rivals RPM at 63.2%. He watched multiple practices last week. Can play 3-tech or edge. Down to Miami and Virginia Tech. The Hurricanes are a commanding leader if they close hard.

FLIP WATCH

DJ Jacobs — Miami remains one of the primary challengers to Ohio State.

Jaiden Bryant — Hurricanes firmly in the battle with LSU for an elite edge rusher.

PREDICTION PULSE

Miami leads for Myson Johnson-Cook and Sean Tatum. Either could pop at any time, but Tatum remains the most likely next commitment.