The CaneSport Miami Hurricanes Recruiting Minute

A 1-MINUTE SNAPSHOT OF MIAMI RECRUITING

THE STATE

Miami’s recruiting board is entering a critical phase.



After weeks of positioning, things are starting to move fast — and decisions are approaching.

Offensive Lineman Sean Tatum, whom we have been projecting as the next 2027 commitment – is expected to announce for Miami today at 3 p.m.

Miami’s running back board is also hitting a particularly critical moment with decisions coming sooner than expected.

2027 RB Ty Keys ( Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

WHAT CHANGED

Several key targets are now reaching decision points at the same time.

Four-star running back Ty Keys was back on campus Thursday and there is suddenly real buzz that he could move quickly even though some recently were forecasting him to Florida State.

If Keys decides to move now, Miami has a decision to make.

Take a commitment — or continue to play the board. We think the Hurricanes would take him.

Either way, the next few days could shape the entire running back class.

WHY THIS MATTERS

This isn’t happening in isolation.

Miami is already in strong position for elite back Myson Johnson-Cook.

And the Hurricanes are expected to take two running backs this cycle.

This is where recruiting shifts.



From building relationships to taking commitments. And Miami is entering that phase with multiple options.

Photo by Jeremy Johnson.

THE BUZZ

OL Jordan Agbanoma is here for a three-day stay that indicates real interest. Miami is a serious factor rapidly gaining traction in his recruitment, and his plan will be to lock in an official visit before he leaves campus.

Four-star WR Tre Moore (Pflugerville, TX · ’27), is also on a multi-day visit. Moore is one of Miami’s top out-of-state receiver targets with offers from across the country.

Four-star RB David Segarra (No. 5 RB nationally) is among planned Saturday visitors. Where does he fit? That should gain clarity this weekend.

IN POSITION

Across the board, Miami is leading for key targets, in the mix for elite players and expanding its reach nationally. Mario and staff are doing a phenomenal job. Now it’s about closing.

The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine now has Miami at 96.8% favorites to land safety Andre Hyppolite — if that holds, he would be Miami’s sixth in-state commit in the 2027 class.

NEXT TO POP

Sean Tatum — He is expected to pick Miami Friday at 3 p.m.

Ty Keys — potential move this weekend

BOTTOM LINE

The board is no longer forming. It’s starting to move – fast.