The CaneSport Miami Hurricanes Recruiting Minute

A 1-MINUTE SNAPSHOT OF MIAMI RECRUITING

THE STATE

Big weekend edition. Here’s what drove it:

Two commits landed. OL Sean Tatum committed to Miami on April 10 as predicted by the Minute. His John Carroll head coach called him a “technician” on the offensive line with great technique and football IQ.

QB Knox Annis committed to Miami on April 9, becoming the program’s first 2028 commit, citing the staff’s track record of developing quarterbacks for the NFL.

Tatum was the most anticipated commit of the spring to this point. Miami beat out Florida, Tennessee, and Auburn for the 3-star interior line prospect. The 6-3, 310-pound lineman had named Miami his No. 1 after his spring visit and was holding an 84.2% Rivals RPM.

Miami opened its 2028 recruiting class Thursday when Annis committed, beating out Tennessee and Auburn. The 6-3, 205-pound sophomore started as a freshman at Mandarin — the same school that produced Carson Beck — and threw for 2,203 yards and 22 TDs last season.

Annis is also a teammate of five-star WR Brysen Wright, the No. 2 overall prospect nationally in 2028 — and Miami is working hard to win him over as well. The Annis commitment is a calculated pipeline play.

Brysen Wright (Photo by Chad Simmons)

THE HEADLINER

By landing Tatum, Miami may have moved closer to locking in Mark Matthews — The No. 1 offensive tackle in the country and arguably the most important target in Miami’s class. Miami is already in his Top 4 — and still considered the team to beat. Final four: Georgia, LSU, Miami, Texas A&M. He took two Cane campus trips last week. Tatum’s commitment tightens the bond — both are Florida linemen who’ve committed to building something together.

NUGGETS

WR Jaden Upshaw is expected to announce Wednesday, choosing between Miami, Alabama, Texas A&M, and Florida. The Georgia native (Leesburg, Lee County HS) visited Alabama this weekend. Texas A&M is believed to have the lead. Miami’s trump card is the family tie — cousin Daylyn Upshaw is already on the roster, and Jaden has repeatedly cited seeing the Canes offense live as a major factor. A commitment here alongside 5-star Nick Lennear would give Miami arguably the best WR duo in the ’27 class.

RB Myson Johnson-Cook – Miami leads for the 2027 RB ranked No. 3 nationally. His OV is locked May 29. He has a strong bond with RB coach Favian Upshaw. Viewed internally as the next likely commit

DL Jamar Thompson — Miami leads for the 4-star DT from West Boca. He’s the No. 1 DL in Florida. Final four: Miami, Auburn, Michigan, Ohio State. Named Miami his leader. Local pull is real.

DB Andre Hyppolite — Miami leads for this safety with a 96.8% RPM for the Hurricanes. He’s essentially a lock.

TE Jaxon Dollar — Notre Dame and Georgia are also in it for the 6-5, 230-pounder who is the No. 2 TE nationally. Miami in his top three. Official visit expected this summer.

LB Kaden Henderson — the top LB in the nation has a top five of Miami, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Alabama, Notre Dame. Has publicly linked himself to the group commitment chatter with Matthews. Proximity to campus is a real advantage.

DL Xavier Perkins — The RPM for Miami has grown to 63.2% after he spent several days on campus. Down to Miami and Virginia Tech.

Jatori Williams (Photo by Chad Simmons/On3)

THE NEXT OFFENSIVE LINE PRIORITIES

Jatori Williams — Former Alabama OL commit. Top 100 talent, Official visit set (June 5). Miami in strong position. This is a very realistic addition.

Jackson Roper – Miami gained traction with a recent visit but still a ways to go on this one. Ohio State, Oregon, Texas A&M and USC are all believed in the running.

Reed Ramsier — Miami made a big move on recent visit to campus.

EJ Holland/On3

Oluwasemilore Olubobola — Things have been picking up fast as Miami battles Nebraska, Florida, Texas A&M and others.

Kelsey Adams – Georgia commit but an OV set for June 12. Also considering LSU, North Carolina and Ohio State.

Jordan Agbanoma (Top 100) — Miami is believed to be gaining fast for the lineman who visited this past weekend with an OV coming soon.

THE STRATEGY

This isn’t random offensive line recruiting.

Miami is looking to build:

Elite anchor (Matthews)

Proven interior (Tatum)

Depth and competition

WHY IT MATTERS

Everything Miami wants to be offensively starts with the offensive line.

Tatum was a big win.

Matthews would change everything.