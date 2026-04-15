The CaneSport Miami Hurricanes Recruiting Minute
A 1-MINUTE SNAPSHOT OF MIAMI RECRUITING
THE STATE
Miami has momentum. The Hurricanes already have the foundation of a Top 10 class.
To take the next step, it’s about closing on the right players at the right positions.
The Hurricanes are finishing off spring practices — and doing it with a loaded visitor list.
A group of Top 100 prospects is expected on campus Thursday for Miami’s final spring practice before Saturday morning’s Spring Game.
And the focus is heavy on defense.
HEADLINERS
Kaden Henderson (LB) — One of Miami’s top linebacker targets and considered the best at the position.
David Folorunsho (DT) — Finally making it to campus after a missed visit
Bode Sparrow (ATH/S) — National Top 75 talent with versatility
Jabarrius Garror (EDGE) — First-ever visit to Miami
OTHER NAMES TO WATCH
Nash Johnson (CB) — Back on campus again after decommitting from Alabama
Tory Pittman (S) — Nebraska commit taking a look
Adriel Rojas — Another EDGE option
WHY THIS MATTERS
This is one of the final chances for Miami to make impressions before official visits, set up return trips and position itself heading into summer decisions
THE BOARD
Who Miami is MOST LIKELY to land (based on intel right now)
Tier 1 — In Control (Should Land)
Myson Johnson-Cook (RB) – Clear momentum + prediction + perfect fit. This is the most important offensive skill piece. An ideal match for Miami’s physical identity and the player the staff is best positioned to land. Plans to announce on April 25.
Andre Hyppolite (DB) – Local + heavy Miami buzz + clear frontrunner
Tier 2 — Strong Position (Lean Miami)
Miami is in great shape but not done yet.
Mark Matthews (OT) – Miami leads — but this is a NATIONAL battle. Still the most important recruit in the class
Jatori Williams (IOL) – OV set + near top + fits perfectly with Tatum. Adding both would solidify the middle of the line. Miami trending up.
Ty Keys (RB) – Strong interest + Miami would take him. Decision timing still TBD
Tier 3 — Toss-Ups (True Battles)
Jaxon Dollar (TE) – Miami in mix with Georgia / Notre Dame. A potential difference-maker in the passing game. Miami needs a dynamic receiving threat at the position.
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Sherrone Moore sentenced in home invasion case
- 3
Michigan lands top-10 QB recruit over Georgia, Notre Dame
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Kentucky forward Jayden Quaintance declares for NBA Draft
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Tre Moore (or Jaden Upshaw alternative). The ideal complement to five-star Nick Lennear. A big-bodied outside target who fits Miami’s offensive evolution.
Brayden Parks (DT) – National recruitment and a priority in the middle.
Tier 4 — Upside / Flip Targets
DJ Jacobs (EDGE) – Miami VERY live — but still a flip
Donte Wright (CB) – Flip battle vs Georgia/Oregon
Gabriel Osborne Jr. (S) – Miami in mix — but tough pull. Athletic, versatile, and a strong fit for Miami’s system
Ceiling Scenario — How Miami Builds a No. 1 Class
The Everything Hits Model
MUST-HAVE CORE (Non-Negotiable)
Myson Johnson-Cook
Mark Matthews
Jatori Williams
SKILL STACK
Tre Moore
Jackson Dollar
DEFENSIVE IMPACT
Kaden Henderson
THE SWING PIECES (THIS IS THE DIFFERENCE)
DJ Jacobs (flip) – The ultimate swing. Flipping the No. 1 player in the country would elevate the entire class.
Donte Wright — A high-end flip target.
ONE of these = Top 3, BOTH = No. 1 class
WHAT IT LOOKS LIKE
If Miami lands: Matthews, Johnson-Cook, Williams, 1 elite flip, you are now competing with: Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama for No. 1
THE STRATEGY
This isn’t about volume. It’s about precision.
Landing the right mix of:
– Elite anchors
– Developmental pieces
– Position-specific needs
WHY IT MATTERS
Miami isn’t far off. Close on this group — and the Hurricanes are competing for the No. 1 class.