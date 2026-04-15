The CaneSport Miami Hurricanes Recruiting Minute

A 1-MINUTE SNAPSHOT OF MIAMI RECRUITING

THE STATE

Miami has momentum. The Hurricanes already have the foundation of a Top 10 class.

To take the next step, it’s about closing on the right players at the right positions.

The Hurricanes are finishing off spring practices — and doing it with a loaded visitor list.

A group of Top 100 prospects is expected on campus Thursday for Miami’s final spring practice before Saturday morning’s Spring Game.

And the focus is heavy on defense.

HEADLINERS

Kaden Henderson (LB) — One of Miami’s top linebacker targets and considered the best at the position.

David Folorunsho (DT) — Finally making it to campus after a missed visit

Bode Sparrow (ATH/S) — National Top 75 talent with versatility

Jabarrius Garror (EDGE) — First-ever visit to Miami

OTHER NAMES TO WATCH

Nash Johnson (CB) — Back on campus again after decommitting from Alabama

Tory Pittman (S) — Nebraska commit taking a look

Adriel Rojas — Another EDGE option

WHY THIS MATTERS

This is one of the final chances for Miami to make impressions before official visits, set up return trips and position itself heading into summer decisions

THE BOARD

Who Miami is MOST LIKELY to land (based on intel right now)

Tier 1 — In Control (Should Land)

Myson Johnson-Cook (RB) – Clear momentum + prediction + perfect fit. This is the most important offensive skill piece. An ideal match for Miami’s physical identity and the player the staff is best positioned to land. Plans to announce on April 25.

Andre Hyppolite (DB) – Local + heavy Miami buzz + clear frontrunner

Tier 2 — Strong Position (Lean Miami)

Miami is in great shape but not done yet.

Mark Matthews (OT) – Miami leads — but this is a NATIONAL battle. Still the most important recruit in the class

Jatori Williams (IOL) – OV set + near top + fits perfectly with Tatum. Adding both would solidify the middle of the line. Miami trending up.

Ty Keys (RB) – Strong interest + Miami would take him. Decision timing still TBD

Tier 3 — Toss-Ups (True Battles)

Jaxon Dollar (TE) – Miami in mix with Georgia / Notre Dame. A potential difference-maker in the passing game. Miami needs a dynamic receiving threat at the position.

Tre Moore (or Jaden Upshaw alternative). The ideal complement to five-star Nick Lennear. A big-bodied outside target who fits Miami’s offensive evolution.

Brayden Parks (DT) – National recruitment and a priority in the middle.

Tier 4 — Upside / Flip Targets

DJ Jacobs (EDGE) – Miami VERY live — but still a flip

Donte Wright (CB) – Flip battle vs Georgia/Oregon

Gabriel Osborne Jr. (S) – Miami in mix — but tough pull. Athletic, versatile, and a strong fit for Miami’s system

Ceiling Scenario — How Miami Builds a No. 1 Class

The Everything Hits Model

MUST-HAVE CORE (Non-Negotiable)

Myson Johnson-Cook

Mark Matthews

Jatori Williams

SKILL STACK

Tre Moore

Jackson Dollar

DEFENSIVE IMPACT

Kaden Henderson

THE SWING PIECES (THIS IS THE DIFFERENCE)

DJ Jacobs (flip) – The ultimate swing. Flipping the No. 1 player in the country would elevate the entire class.

Donte Wright — A high-end flip target.

ONE of these = Top 3, BOTH = No. 1 class

WHAT IT LOOKS LIKE

If Miami lands: Matthews, Johnson-Cook, Williams, 1 elite flip, you are now competing with: Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama for No. 1

THE STRATEGY

This isn’t about volume. It’s about precision.

Landing the right mix of:

– Elite anchors

– Developmental pieces

– Position-specific needs

WHY IT MATTERS

Miami isn’t far off. Close on this group — and the Hurricanes are competing for the No. 1 class.