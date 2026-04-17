The CaneSport Miami Hurricanes Recruiting Minute

A 1-MINUTE SNAPSHOT OF MIAMI RECRUITING

THE STATE

Miami is wrapping up spring with one of its biggest recruiting stretches. A huge four-week stretch comes to a conclusion with Saturday’s Spring Game.

Here is our list of expected recruits with offers on campus Saturday:

QB Brady Quinn (2028) — 4-star

RB Taihj Moore (2028) — Rivals300

RB Kelvin Morrison — 3-star

RB Brennen Lacey — NR

WR Jaylen Addai (2028) — Top 100

TE Malik Howard — 4-star

DL Christian Webb-Scott (2028) — Rivals300

DL Maleek Lee — 4-star

DL Alifeleti Tuihalamaka — 4-star

LB Jarrell Chandler — Rivals300

LB Drew Williams — NR

EDGE Luke Nabors (2028) — Rivals300

DB CJ Craig-James (2028) — Top 100

DB Langston Pridgeon (2028) — Top 100

DB Izayah Vickers (2028) — Top 100

DB Man Robinson (2028) — Rivals300

DB Keishjuan Telfair — Rivals300

DB Nash Johnson — 3-star

DB Loia Valade — 3-star

Four-star Defensive Lineman David Folorunsho

FRIDAY NUGGETS

David Folorunsho – One of the top defensive linemen in the country — and a major target. Notre Dame and Texas Tech have momentum, but Miami quietly put itself in the top tier this week.

Anthony Cartwright – Miami has done a strong job here behind the scenes. Multiple visits, strong relationships — and real positioning. Michigan and Oregon are involved…But Miami may be in better shape than people realize.

THE LOCAL PUSH

Miami continues to prioritize in-state talent:

– Stive-Bentley Keumajou

– Alifeleti Tuihalamaka

– Maleek Lee

Winning in Florida remains the foundation.

Longtime Clemson four-star linebacker target Kaden Henderson of Tampa, Fla.

THURSDAY’S HEADLINER BATTLE

Kaden Henderson – The No. 1 linebacker in the country was back in Coral Gables Thursday.

Texas A&M may hold the edge right now — but Miami is firmly in striking distance.

This recruitment is trending toward official visits… but Thursday was about staying right there in the fight. Miami accomplished that. The feeling when Henderson left Thursday was that Miami keeps enhancing its position in the battle every time Henderson visits campus.

THE RELATIONSHIPS



This is a major factor. Henderson is building a strong bond with defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman, a connection with Mario Cristobal and is getting heavy peer recruiting as a result of Miami’s Tampa pipeline.

But it’s not just about relationships. It’s also about football. Henderson watched a high-intensity practice, spent time discussing scheme fit under Hetherman and was presented with a detailed development plan.



The Hurricanes are pitching early impact, versatility (LB + EDGE usage) in Hetherman’s scheme and NFL development.

THE COMPETITION



This is still a national battle:



– Texas A&M

– LSU (emerging)

– Notre Dame

– Ohio State



And visits are still coming.

THE TIMELINE

Original July 1 decision → now possibly pushed back



Full official visit process expected



This one is going deep into the summer, but Miami is closing in on one of the biggest decisions of the cycle and it could define the entire class.

DON’T FORGET THE BIG GUY

Five-star offensive tackle Mark Matthews, the No. 1 player in Florida, appears to be nearing a decision.

After a full spring tour, this continues to look like a Miami-Texas A&M battle with the speculation for Miami building.

Right now, Miami is viewed as the safe favorite. But this isn’t over.

THE TIMELINE

Matthews is expected to make a decision soon — possibly within the next few weeks.

The key question: Does he shut it down early… or take official visits into the summer?

Right now, momentum points toward an earlier decision.

WHY MIAMI

The Hurricanes check every box:

– Elite OL development

– Strong relationships

– Staying home (St. Thomas Aquinas pipeline)

And he has been on campus multiple times this spring.

THE THREAT

Texas A&M is very real here.

Matthews is expected back there this weekend. The Aggies will get one more shot.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Landing Matthews isn’t just another commit.

It’s a class-defining win.

It would anchor the offensive line, elevate Miami’s national ranking and strengthen its grip on South Florida

THE FINAL WORD

Miami has landed an OL commit in three consecutive weeks — Zaquan Linton, Sean Tatum, now Tyler Ford — and the trench-building is becoming the signature of this class. Ford is a 6-6, 315-pound tackle from one of Georgia’s premier programs, choosing Miami over Georgia, LSU, Arkansas, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Florida, and Florida State. OL coach Alex Mirabal personally visited Ford in January and the relationship took off from there. Ford visited Coral Gables on April 7 and both sides were impressed — the commitment came eight days later. He can play guard or right tackle, and at his size there is real developmental upside. Rivals analyst Chad Simmons: “He’s a big body. He could play guard or right tackle. He has versatility.” With 5-star Mark Matthews still on the board, this is a class building its foundation from the inside out — exactly the Cristobal blueprint. Ford’s commit tightens the OL class and adds urgency — landing Matthews alongside Tatum and Ford would be historically elite trench recruiting.

– Committed WR Ah’Mari Stevens is trending away and could flip to LSU.

– Tre Moore appears to now be the top WR priority. He recently spent three days on campus (Apr 9–11). Miami needs to close fast before his recruitment widens back out to the Big 12 and SEC.

– Watch for DB Andre Hyppolite to commit soon. His visit this week went well by all accounts and the 96.8% On3 RPM doesn’t lie.

– Also worth noting: the NFL Draft is April 23–25 in Pittsburgh. Miami is poised for a historic class with Rueben Bain Jr., Francis Mauigoa, and Akheem Mesidor considered near-locks for Round 1 — the program’s biggest recruiting sales pitch right now is happening in real time on national TV. Miami could have 12 players drafted — which would match the program’s modern-era record.