The CaneSport Miami Hurricanes Recruiting Minute

A 1-MINUTE SNAPSHOT OF MIAMI RECRUITING

THE STATE

Things are heating up and Miami seems positioned for an explosion.

THE HEADLINE

Five-star offensive tackle Mark Matthews is nearing a decision.

After wrapping up his final spring visit at Texas A&M, Matthews is now trending toward a commitment in the next week or two.

Even more telling?

He is not planning to take official visits.

Of course he just spent four days at Texas A&M and has spent plenty of time at Miami.

Who needs an official visit?

EJ Holland/On3

THE RACE

Everything points to a two-team battle: Miami vs. Texas A&M

The Canes won last time, right?

MIAMI’S POSITION

The Hurricanes have been the long-time favorite after multiple visits this spring, years of relationship building and an elite offensive line development pitch.

There is a clear vision for Matthews under Mario Cristobal and Alex Mirabal.

THE THREAT

But Texas A&M made a real push last weekend. The Aggies got the last visit. And they made sure Matthews saw everything before making a final call, getting him to extend his stay to four days including their spring game.

THE FEELING

Even with that late push, Miami still feels like the team to beat.

WHY THIS IS MASSIVE

Matthews isn’t just another recruit. He’s the No. 1 offensive tackle in the country, the No. 3 overall prospect nationally and the top player in the state of Florida

This is a program-defining recruitment. Win this — and Miami anchors its class with a potential future first-round pick.

GET READY

Myson Johnson-Cook (Photo by Chad Simmons/Rivals)

Miami has been trending heavily to land East St. Louis (Ill.) High running back Myson Johnson-Cook ahead of his Saturday afternoon announcement.

All signs still point to Miami over Auburn.

But …….

Johnson-Cook is at Auburn right now for a third visit and also spent two days on the Kentucky campus last week. Word was that the Wildcats at the very least gave Johnson-Cook a lot to think about from opportunity on the field to NIL off it. This is a 9.3-second sprinter who can keep up with the horses over at Keeneland, the No. 63 overall prospect and No. 3 RB in the 2027 cycle. He’s also the top-ranked recruit in Illinois.

Miami still looks like the team to beat after multiple visits, strong relationships and a perfect scheme fit. The Minute has been anticipating a Miami party Saturday for the past several weeks. But because of the late visits there is new drama.

THE BUZZ

Elite defensive lineman David Folorunsho now has a leader.

And it’s Miami.

After last week’s visit, the No. 2 defensive lineman in the country came away with the Hurricanes on top, a major development at a position Miami is prioritizing heavily.

THE MIAMI VISIT IMPACT

Multiple top prospects came away impressed this spring with the same themes:

– High-intensity practices

– Strong development pitch

– Real relationships with the staff

Bode Sparrow

NATIONAL REACH

One of the most intriguing reactions came from Top 100 athlete Bode Sparrow.

After his visit, Sparrow made it clear that he can see himself at Miami.

That’s significant for a player Miami is rapidly climbing for.

DEFENSIVE LINE BUZZ

Stive-Bentley Keumajou also came away impressed.

Miami is battling Florida here — and development is the selling point.

Elite EDGE Kameron McGhee also left Coral Gables impressed and is planning a return visit. That’s another name to track closely moving forward.

WHAT THIS ALL MEANS

Miami didn’t land a commitment this weekend. But the Hurricanes may have done something more important: They positioned themselves to land multiple.

Miami is stacking wins behind the scenes, and the next wave of commitments is starting to take shape.

TRENDING UP

JATORI WILLIAMS – Quiet recruitment. Loud momentum. Miami may now be sitting at the top going into official visits due to development, relationships and family ties. This one is trending the right way. Miami is up June 5-7.

DAVID FOLORUNSHO – This is the biggest riser on the board. From Notre Dame lean…to Texas Tech buzz…to Miami leader. That’s a major shift.

KADEN HENDERSON – Texas A&M is believed to hold a slight edge for the No. 1 linebacker in the country, but Miami is firmly in striking distance. The proximity factor is real — Henderson can get to Coral Gables more easily than any other school on his list, and his relationship with the staff is genuine.

ANDRE HYPPOLITE – A commitment is imminent for the North Miami Beach safety

ANTHONY CARTWRIGHT – Miami is well-positioned with Michigan and Oregon also involved

JAMAR THOMPSON – Miami is leading

DONTE WRIGHT – Miami continues trying to flip the 5-star CB

AJ RANDLE — Miami has momentum over Florida for the LB going into official visits

BA’ROC WILLIS — Positive reviews after recent visit for the LB

THE BIG PICTURE

The board is tightening. Miami is prioritizing fewer targets, gaining real traction at the top and letting others fall off naturally. This is how elite classes are built: Not just adding names, but identifying the right ones.