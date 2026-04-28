The CaneSport Miami Hurricanes Recruiting Minute

A 1-MINUTE SNAPSHOT OF MIAMI RECRUITING

THE STATE

Three First-Rounders. Nine Picks Total. The Best Pitch in Recruiting Ran on National TV for Three Days for the Miami Hurricanes. Miami just had its best NFL Draft in two decades, and every prospect on the recruiting board watched it happen in real time.

It was the first time Miami placed three players in Round 1 since 2007. The Francis Mauigoa-Rueben Bain tandem going inside the top 15 from the same school is the kind of trench statement that validates everything Mario Cristobal has preached since Day 1.

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Miami Hurricanes lineman Francis Mauigoa is introduced before the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mauigoa, Bain, and Cooper were all homegrown recruits who came to Miami out of high school and never left. That story — build it here, develop it here, get drafted here — is the most powerful recruiting message in the country right now.

But that doesn’t mean it’s all going to be easy this recruiting cycle. Miami drew a line financially and lost running back Myson Johnson-Cook to Auburn over the weekend.

The JOHNSON-COOK MISS

Let’s be clear — this wasn’t Miami getting beat.

Miami pursued Johnson-Cook for months and had real momentum late.

But when it came time to close and the number reached seven figures annually, Miami made a calculated decision: The Canes walked away on price.

That’s roster-building discipline and comes down to how Miami values positions.

The running back room is deep already. It’s not a position screaming for overspending.

Miami is saving those dollars for elite EDGE (DJ Jacobs / Jaiden Bryant tier), and elite defensive difference-makers. The budget was there for OT Mark Matthews but he seems to be drifting to Texas A&M now. A guy named Cantwell is holding down his position for the next few years. That could be a factor for the top player in Florida.

But not overpaying for Johnson-Cook is a long-term win, even if it stings short term.

Miami isn’t slowing down after the RB miss — it’s getting more aggressive with flips and defense.



2027 RB Ty Keys ( Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

WHAT HAPPENS NOW AT RB AND OL

The RB board didn’t collapse — it clarified. Miami still figures to take two backs.

Ty Keys is now clearly RB1 on the board and Miami is in a strong position with an official visit coming and a decision window approaching.

Brennen Lacey is a rising option. He’s an explosive, high-upside athlete.

Brayden Tyson will official visit June 5.

Things are a little murkier at OT where Miami is looking for company for committed Tyler Ford. Keep an eye on Oluwasemilore Olubobola who had been leaning to Texas A&M but could flop anticipated spots with Matthews. Joshua Sam-Epelle is another massive human getting a lot of Cane attention. There will be no panic from the Alex Mirabal-Mario Cristobal wing of the organization.

THE FLIP BOARD IS HEATING UP

Credit: Griffin McVeigh, On3 | Rivals

JayQuan Snell, a Texas A&M commit, is getting increased love in in-home visit season. He still has not shut it down and that’s important. Miami and Texas remain the only real threats. That matters late.

Jason Taylor is personally on the case with LSU commit Jaiden Bryant. He has a OV locked for May 29. Miami is a realistic option.

NUGGETS

Miami commit Nick Lennear wore a USC backpack and Ohio State gloves to a Broward County 7 on 7 event over the weekend. The Canes will do everything they can to avert outside official visits by their prized recruit.

Jaxon Dollar – 5-star Tight End. Miami battling Notre Dame and Georgia for the nation’s No. 2 tight end. Will commit April 30.

JuJu Johnson, 4-star CB — Miami is right there with one of the top CBs in the 2027 class. Johnson is a California kid with national-level interest. CB is a board need after Donte Wright remains a Georgia commit.

Andre Hyppolite, 4-star safety, North Miami Beach – A commitment has been believed imminent for some time. What’s the hold up?

Kaden Henderson, 4-star LB, No. 1 LB Nationally – His Top 5: UM, Bama, ND, Texas A&M, OSU and LSU. The Aggies have been perceived to have a slight lead, but Miami’s draft class was a massive counter-punch.

Jamar Thompson, 4-star DT– Miami leads for the West Boca prospect and top DL in Florida among a final four that includes Auburn, Michigan, and Ohio State. The Bain/Mesidor development story plays perfectly here.

David Folorunsho, 5-star DT, Miami is right there and believed leading in a race with Texas Tech and Notre Dame.

Jarrell Chandler 4-star S/LB, jumped 106 spots in the updated Rivals rankings from No. 197 to No. 91. Miami offered and he visited. The Vols remain strong, but this recruitment is alive for the Canes.

Jatori Williams – 4-star OL has scheduled an official visit. If Matthews defects, his value increases.

AJ Randle – 4-star LB, Canes have grabbed momentum from Florida after campus visit. Corey Hetherman on the case.

Ba’Roc Willis – 4-star LB has created high confidence here. Canes are eyeing a potential 3-LB haul with Henderson and Randle.

Noah Glover – 4-star LB has had multiple contacts with Corey Hetherman. Canes are right at the top. He becomes a big factor if Miami doesn’t get Henderson.

Tre Moore – 4-star WR. Rivals analyst Sam Spiegelman predicts Moore to Miami

THE FINAL TAKE

Miami didn’t respond to adversity by slowing down.

It responded by getting more aggressive

And right now, the focus is clear:

Flip elite talent. Win on defense. Close strong heading into official visit season.