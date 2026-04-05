The CaneSport Miami Hurricanes Recruiting Minute
A 1-MINUTE SNAPSHOT OF MIAMI RECRUITING
THE STATE
Miami is coming out of Spring Ball Splash with real momentum and is within striking distance of a Top 5 class.
With Top 100 quarterback Israel Abrams now committed, the Hurricanes have their centerpiece — and the board is starting to take shape around him.
WHAT CHANGED
Miami made real progress this weekend — particularly with Myson Johnson-Cook and along the offensive line — putting itself in position to close on multiple targets heading into official visit season.
TRENDING
RB Myson Johnson-Cook — Miami is closing fast for the No. 3 RB in the nation after multiple visits and a strong connection with RB coach Favian Upshaw. Official visit already locked in.
OL Sean Tatum — Miami has surged into the lead and is in position to close.
DB Andre Hyppolite — Miami remains the clear frontrunner for the local defensive back.
BATTLES
OL Mark Matthews — Miami in strong position, but Texas A&M is pushing hard for the elite lineman.
WR Jaden Upshaw — Decision approaching this month with Texas A&M generating real buzz.
OL Joshua Sam-Epelle — Miami firmly in the mix in a crowded SEC-heavy recruitment.
INSIDE THE RECRUITMENTS
There is growing confidence inside Miami that Johnson-Cook could become one of the next dominoes if momentum continues.
Tatum’s recruitment is further along than most realize — The Hurricanes have taken control, and the timeline may accelerate.
Upshaw is legitimately torn heading into his decision window, and this weekend could carry significant weight.
- 1New
Dusty May informs Michigan not pursuing other jobs
- 2
Yaxel Lendeborg injury update: New details emerge
- 3
UCLA blows out South Carolina, wins first NCAA title
- 4
Recruiting Intel: A top RB says Michigan leads
- 5
Nate Oats gets paid, signs new Alabama contact
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Along the offensive line, Miami’s development pitch and Alex Mirabal’s coaching track record are landing at a high level.
PREDICTION PULSE
The Hurricanes are trending to land Myson Johnson-Cook.
NEXT TO POP
Watch Sean Tatum.
Why: Miami has taken control, Strong visit momentum, Timeline feels accelerated
AND THEN THE FOUR AFTER THAT
Andre Hyppolite — DB: Local + strong positioning, Miami widely viewed as leader, Fits South Florida priority strategy
Myson Johnson-Cook — RB: Multiple visits in short window, Strong bond with Favian Upshaw, Official visit already set
Jamar Thompson — DL: Miami in best position if they push, Local pull matters, Strong comfort level
Jaden Upshaw — WR: Decision coming soon, Miami firmly in mix, Family connection + momentum
WHAT WE’RE HEARING
Miami’s identity — physical, developmental, line-of-scrimmage driven — is resonating strongly, particularly with front-seven targets.
BOTTOM LINE
Miami is closer to a run than people realize. This weekend was one of the Hurricanes’ biggest recruiting moments ever and the Hurricanes emerged from it with a massive wave of momentum.