The CaneSport Miami Hurricanes Recruiting Minute

A 1-MINUTE SNAPSHOT OF MIAMI RECRUITING

THE STATE

Miami is coming out of Spring Ball Splash with real momentum and is within striking distance of a Top 5 class.

With Top 100 quarterback Israel Abrams now committed, the Hurricanes have their centerpiece — and the board is starting to take shape around him.

WHAT CHANGED

Miami made real progress this weekend — particularly with Myson Johnson-Cook and along the offensive line — putting itself in position to close on multiple targets heading into official visit season.

TRENDING

RB Myson Johnson-Cook — Miami is closing fast for the No. 3 RB in the nation after multiple visits and a strong connection with RB coach Favian Upshaw. Official visit already locked in.

OL Sean Tatum — Miami has surged into the lead and is in position to close.

Sean Tatum (Photo by Chad Simmons)

DB Andre Hyppolite — Miami remains the clear frontrunner for the local defensive back.

BATTLES

OL Mark Matthews — Miami in strong position, but Texas A&M is pushing hard for the elite lineman.

WR Jaden Upshaw — Decision approaching this month with Texas A&M generating real buzz.

OL Joshua Sam-Epelle — Miami firmly in the mix in a crowded SEC-heavy recruitment.

INSIDE THE RECRUITMENTS

There is growing confidence inside Miami that Johnson-Cook could become one of the next dominoes if momentum continues.

Tatum’s recruitment is further along than most realize — The Hurricanes have taken control, and the timeline may accelerate.

Upshaw is legitimately torn heading into his decision window, and this weekend could carry significant weight.

Along the offensive line, Miami’s development pitch and Alex Mirabal’s coaching track record are landing at a high level.

PREDICTION PULSE

The Hurricanes are trending to land Myson Johnson-Cook.

NEXT TO POP

Watch Sean Tatum.

Why: Miami has taken control, Strong visit momentum, Timeline feels accelerated

AND THEN THE FOUR AFTER THAT

Andre Hyppolite — DB: Local + strong positioning, Miami widely viewed as leader, Fits South Florida priority strategy

Myson Johnson-Cook — RB: Multiple visits in short window, Strong bond with Favian Upshaw, Official visit already set

Jamar Thompson — DL: Miami in best position if they push, Local pull matters, Strong comfort level

Jaden Upshaw — WR: Decision coming soon, Miami firmly in mix, Family connection + momentum

Photo by Seth Clarin

WHAT WE’RE HEARING

Miami’s identity — physical, developmental, line-of-scrimmage driven — is resonating strongly, particularly with front-seven targets.

BOTTOM LINE

Miami is closer to a run than people realize. This weekend was one of the Hurricanes’ biggest recruiting moments ever and the Hurricanes emerged from it with a massive wave of momentum.