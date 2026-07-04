The CaneSport Top 10: Best hits of the week

he State of the U under Cristobal in his first seasons has gone from “not good” with 5-7 and 7-5 records … to “still not good enough” in 2024 when Miami won 10 games but missed the playoffs … to last year’s “good” run to the national title game. Heck, let’s call that really, really, really good.

Miami QB commit Israel Abrams details experience at Cam Ward’s C1 QB Academy

Montini Catholic (Ill.) quarterback and Miami commit Israel Abrams traveled to Baltimore earlier this week for the C1 QB Academy, a three-day camp for elite high school quarterbacks that was hosted by former Hurricane No. 1 draft pick and current Tennessee Titan Cam Ward. Abrams was joined by several other blue-chip quarterbacks like Georgia commit Jayden Wade and top-60 prospect Kingston Preyear.

Chaparral (Calif.) wide receiver Eli Woodard committed to Miami on Tuesday night, becoming the 15th blue-chip prospect to pledge to the Hurricanes this recruiting cycle. He’s also the second player from California to join the class, alongside five-star Long Beach Poly (Calif.) cornerback Donte Wright. Woodard chose Miami over in-state finalists California and UCLA.

FILM STUDY: What to expect from new Miami Hurricanes OT commit Kweli Fielder

Miami added its first blue-chip prospect to its 2028 recruiting class on Wednesday evening, as Carrollton (Ga.) offensive tackle Kweli Fielder committed to the Hurricanes. Fielder is rated by the Rivals Industry Ranking as the fifth-best offensive tackle and No. 43 overall player in the country. He committed to UM at the same time as his cousin and high school teammate – 2029 quarterback CJ Cypher.

Miami Hurricanes Top 50 Countdown: No. 2 Darian Mensah Brings Heisman Hype to QB Room

No, Mensah didn’t get the top spot … but in many past years he would have when there wasn’t a guy named (spoiler alert) Malachi Toney on the roster.

Miami Hurricanes Top 50 Countdown: No. 3 DT Ahmad Moten Trending Toward Stardom

There’s a reason he is projected as an NFL first-rounder in many early 2027 mock drafts – at 6-3 and 300 pounds he was still just scratching the surface last season.

The 3-2-1: Door still open for Miami and five-star Ohio State EDGE commit DJ Jacobs

Jacobs had an opportunity to say his recruitment is completely shut down but opted not to in his recent interview with Rivals National Analyst Chad Simmons:

The Green Room: A way, way too early mock 2028 Miami recruiting class as momentum builds

It may be too early to speculate, but the Hurricanes already have two commitments and are looking to put together another special class in 2028.

Where Miami’s recruiting class ranks after latest commitment…

Miami stayed put at No. 3 in the Rivals Industry national team recruiting rankings.

The Miami Hurricanes have acquired Russian center Egor Ryzhov, who was previously committed to Florida State last offseason. He did not end up playing for the Seminoles.