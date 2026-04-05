UPDATED: 'The experience was awesome through and through': Instant recruit reactions from Miami’s barbecue + pool party on Saturday

The Miami Hurricanes hosted their annual barbecue and pool party on Saturday afternoon following a spring practice, welcoming a wide-assortment of blue-chip prospects on campus. Here’s what a few of these recruits had to say about their experience at this event.

2027

4-star TE Jaxon Dollar | No. 23 overall prospect

“The visit was really cool. Me and my mom enjoyed the atmosphere, meeting coach Viti, and being around some of the guys. It was a much different visit than I’ve ever been to. We had a lot of fun.”

4-star WR Jaden Upshaw | No. 42 overall prospect

“All i gotta say it was amazing and great and was fun just being around everyone and i really love miami”

4-star CB Juju Johnson | No. 64 overall prospect (Rivals Industry Rankings)

“Best part to me was the practice. Practice was turnt and situational drills. Definitely somewhere u can get better day by day.”

4-star LB Jalaythan Mayfield | No. 92 overall prospect

“I enjoyed my visit at the U this weekend! I think it’s a place where I can grow not only as a player but as a person as well! All the events were incredible. It was great being able to get around some of the top recruits in the country as well as some of the UM alumni!”

4-star DL Jamar Thompson | No. 128 overall prospect

“It was great seeing the U go at it today, I mean I learned a lot today some things I didn’t know. Now I know and just to see that I got coaches that’s going to be on my tail, I feel that’s the right fit for me”

4-star DL Ezekiel Ayangbile | No. 189 overall prospect

“The experience was awesome through and through, I loved being able to come down here finally and see what the Canes are truly about. I had a good feeling about the program to start but even what I had in mind wasn’t nothing compared to what I saw today. I got to see the team fly around at practice and play with that intensity that I saw on tv, and watch them get coached by some of the best. The party was awesome you know, just fellowship between some players and some of the recruits”

4-star CB Jaden Carey | No. 229 overall prospect

+++ “The visit was great the practice was intense and very fluent. Miami practices always catch your attention and the bbq and pool was amazing always good to have fun with the other recruits and coaches ”

4-star S Jaylyn Jones | No. 231 overall prospect (Miami commit) (Rivals Industry Ranking)

“It went smooth for sure. Aa nice lil hangout with everybody having a nice time all the big time recruits coming out to see Miami so they can have a feel for the crib to be able to call it home !! We coming for the best in 27!”

4-star TE DeMarcus DeRoche | No. 242 overall prospect (Miami commit) (Rivals Industry Ranking)

“loved it a lot of people intense practice great environment”

4-star IOL Gus Corsair | No. 248 overall prospect (Rivals Industry Ranking)

“It was an incredible visit. I can’t say enough about the staff and everything they did the past couple of days! It was great to watch Coach Mirabal coach the Oline and see what Coach Cristobal has built. I had a great time and am definitely planning on scheduling an OV!”

4-star EDGE Ba’Roc Willis | No. 297 overall prospect (Miami commit) (Rivals Industry Ranking)

“Man it was great I got down there Thursday so I got to see 2 practice’s and man the intensity those guys play with is insane, including the coaching staff, everybody in the facilities is just energized and happy to be there. Coach Heatherman energy was unmatched both practices I mean everywhere we went first practice Bain and Mesi was out there coaching guys up. It was just great vibes out there man nobody out there had bad energy. I love you, man. I got to talk with the whole coach and staff chill and chop it up with some of the players and that’s was dope”

3-star WR Tay Ellis | No. 76 WR (Nebraska commit)

“It was really good, glad I came”

3-star DL Josh Johnson | No. 73 DL (Miami commit)

“I had an amazing time at Miami today. Being around the coaching staff and the other recruits was a great experience and you can really feel the energy of the program. Practice was intense and well run, and I liked seeing how the coaches teach and compete. After that, the BBQ and pool party were a lot of fun. The food was great and jumping off the high dive was definitely a highlight. Me, my uncle, Xavier Perkins, Gus Corsair, Coach D Lew, and Asher Ghioto even did a swimming relay race, which was funny and competitive at the same time. Overall it was a great day and it just made me like Miami even more.”

2028

4-star EDGE Asher Ghioto | No. 7 overall prospect

“We had a great time. The visit was amazing and the entire staff was awesome! Practice was upbeat and physical and we I got a good look into the day to day. The pool party was a lot of fun and got to hang out with alot of the guys and we had a great time.”

4-star RB Anthony Howard | No. 157 overall prospect (Rivals Industry Ranking)

“The Miami practice today was great, the rb’s brought the energy and they dominated practice not just Mark Fletcher but the entire RB room was going crazy and having big plays. The bbq was great. It’s always good to eat in the 305 because you can never go wrong eating in Miami. The food is off the charts. I can’t wait to be back!”