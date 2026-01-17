“The Milkman” Arrives: Miami Adds Proven Northwestern Transfer Kicker Jack Olsen for 2026

Miami has enjoyed a lot of success with kickers out of the portal, including the likes of Jose Borregales, who won the Lou Broza Award in 2020, and this year’s addition of Carter Davis.

With Davis gone, Miami’s again in the portal looking for a kicker.

And the team’s landed a solid PK in Northwestern transfer Jack Olsen. Olsen visited Miami Jan. 10, and has a long resume of success starting with his status as the No. 3 ranked kicker in the nation in the Class of 2020 out of Wheaton, IL.

Olsen has been the starting kicker for the Wildcats the last three years, and he has earned a nickname that UM fans will learn: “The Milkman.” It comes from a cow milking celebration he did back in 2023.

This past season he made 19 of 21 field goals, including the game-winners vs. Penn State and Minnesota.

He’s also made 69 of 70 extra points in his career.

I entered the transfer portal with 1 year of eligibility remaining. pic.twitter.com/16mAEbYozN — Jack Olsen (@j_olsen82) January 6, 2026

Olsen originally signed with Michigan State and was granted redshirt years in 2021 and 2022 (medical redshirt). In 2023 he was 14-19 kicking, then in ’24 hit on seven of 10.

He’s second all time at Northwestern in field goal percentage and has a long field goal of 47 yards. He didn’t handle kickoffs, so Miami will see how he fares in that regard but also picked up FSU’s Jake Weinberg who is excellent in that area. And Weinberg can also compete to handle the field goals.